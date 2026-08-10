Ronald Araujo's Liverpool shirt number and possible debut date as Reds confirm Barcelona loan signing

Liverpool have announced the loan signing of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who will sport an unorthodox shirt at Anfield during the 2026-27 season.

The Reds agreed to sign Araujo a few days ago, and the Uruguay international flew to Merseyside over the weekend to complete the formalities of his switch.

Barca boss Hansi Flick confirmed Araujo's departure on Sunday, before international teammate Darwin Nunez took to social media to wish the centre-back well during his time at Anfield.

Now, Liverpool have unveiled Araujo as their newest defender, and the Reds are also understood to possess a £47m option to sign the South American permanently at the end of the campaign.

The Reds also revealed that Araujo will sport the number 33 jersey, which was the same shirt the versatile defender wore during his first season as a senior Barcelona player.

Ronald Araujo to wear number 33 shirt at Liverpool

However, the shirt has also been associated with players who failed to live up to expectations at Liverpool, such as Jordon Ibe and Jonjo Shelvey, as well as 2005 Champions League winner Neil Mellor.

Speaking to the official Liverpool website in his first interview since arriving, Araujo revealed his special connection to the number 33, saying: "It's a number that I like, it's a number that is special to me.

"Funnily enough, way back when I made my debut as a professional, that was the number that I was wearing back then. But it has a personal meaning for me as well, it has a meaning which is all to do with my faith and my relationship with Jesus and God and religion.

"It's a subject I spoke about and had a good conversation with my friends, my family, my partner and my parents. It's a number I'm very pleased on a number of levels to be wearing."

Araujo turned out 38 times for Barcelona last season, scoring four goals, but he made just 11 starts in La Liga and four in the Champions League amid a period of mental health struggles.

When could Ronald Araujo make his Liverpool debut?

© Iconsport / Sergio Ruiz, PRESSINPHOTO

Araujo was in the process of finalising his Liverpool move while Andoni Iraola's side were taking on Monaco in Sunday's pre-season friendly, which ended in a 3-2 defeat.

Liverpool have one more preparatory fixture on the calendar, as Serie A upstarts Como arrive at Anfield on Sunday, one week before the Reds kick off Premier League proceedings against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Araujo was part of the Barcelona squad that lost to Birmingham City at the end of July, so the Uruguayan could very well earn his first minutes against Cesc Fabregas's side this weekend.

The 27-year-old arrives while Giovanni Leoni and Joe Gomez recover from ACL and muscle injuries respectively, offering Iraola a more experienced alternative to Jeremy Jacquet alongside captain Virgil van Dijk.