Transfer news and rumours today: £15m West Ham move, Nick Pope decides Newcastle United future, Galatasaray bid rejected

West Ham United have reportedly formalised their interest by submitting an opening bid of approximately £15m for Troy Parrott, according to Sky Sports News.

The Championship outfit are desperate to secure his signature but may need to increase their offer to satisfy the Dutch club.

AZ are believed to currently value their prized asset significantly higher and are seemingly holding out for a club-record fee.

The former Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate has three years remaining on his contract, and his current employers are under no immediate financial pressure to sell.

Furthermore, the North London club have a lucrative 20% sell-on clause which heavily influences the strict valuation set by the Eredivisie side.

While West Ham appear willing to push aggressively for his signature, they face intense competition following concrete enquiries from Real Betis and Ajax.

The prospect of competing in top-flight European football rather than the English second tier could heavily influence the final decision of the player.

Rangers reject Euro bid for high-potential forward

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Turkish giants Galatasaray reportedly tested the resolve of Rangers by submitting a massive £22m offer for the promising Youssef Chermiti.

However, newly-appointed manager Derek McInnes swiftly confirmed that the proposed fee fell significantly short of the valuation set by the club hierarchy.

The Scottish heavyweights are supposedly demanding a figure exceeding the £19.6m received for Calvin Bassey to even consider sanctioning a departure.

McInnes reiterated his desire to retain the talented forward as he attempts to build a squad capable of securing domestic supremacy.

The Rangers boss firmly stated that the club are actively looking to bring in additional reinforcements rather than encouraging offers for their prized assets.

Nonetheless, any lingering prospect of a late summer transfer could now be completely derailed by the unfortunate knee injury sustained against Hibernian.

McInnes revealed that the striker departed the stadium wearing a protective boot and a knee brace ahead of a crucial medical scan to determine the full extent of the damage.

A lengthy spell on the sidelines would represent a devastating blow for Rangers, who desperately need his attacking prowess to overcome their sluggish start to the new campaign.

Pope makes decision on Newcastle future

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Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope is reportedly unlikely to push for a summer departure despite facing increased competition at St James' Park.

The Magpies have heavily bolstered their goalkeeping department during the current transfer window by spending a combined £50m on Ewen Jaouen and Lukas Hornicek.

Still, Pope is fully prepared to stay and compete for regular minutes rather than moving to a club where he would serve as a backup, according to Football Insider.

A lack of concrete interest from top-flight clubs willing to offer him guaranteed starting duties means he is now heavily leaning towards remaining in the North East.

The shot-stopper's current contract runs until 2027, and the experienced professional is seemingly content to see out his existing deal under Matthias Jaissle.

Newcastle were initially open to sanctioning a departure for a fee in the region of £10m, but a formal bid has yet to materialise.