Romelu Lukaku transfer: Striker's Napoli exit 'getting closer' as Fabrizio Romano provides £5.1m update

Fenerbahce have reportedly intensified their pursuit of attacking reinforcements by submitting a new official bid for Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku.

The 33-year-old forward has been heavily linked with a departure from the Serie A heavyweights during the current summer transfer window.

Despite his vast experience across European football, the Belgian international is no longer considered a central figure in the long-term project at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Consequently, the Partenopei have been actively seeking potential suitors to offload his significant wage packet before the deadline.

The Turkish giants have now seemingly positioned themselves as the frontrunners to secure his signature ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Fenerbahce 'submit' improved offer for Lukaku

© Iconsport / Belga

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Fenerbahce have presented a formal proposal in excess of €6m (£5.1m) to tempt Napoli into a sale.

The Istanbul outfit have been locked in ongoing negotiations with their Italian counterparts and are increasingly confident of reaching a total agreement.

Crucially, the veteran marksman has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the Super Lig side regarding a lucrative contract in Turkey.

??? Understand Fenerbahçe have sent new official bid to Napoli tonight for Romelu Lukaku!



Proposal in excess of €6m for the Belgian striker who already agreed terms with Fener.



The agreement is getting closer.



? https://t.co/9AuYzTWNrp pic.twitter.com/EHYa0K6CTj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2026

The two clubs are now moving closer to finalising the remaining financial details as the proposed transfer gathers significant momentum.

Will Lukaku departure trigger Arsenal forward's transfer?

© Iconsport / Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images

Sanctioning the departure of Lukaku would represent a crucial step for Napoli as they attempt to restructure their own attacking options.

The Serie A outfit are reportedly huge admirers of Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus and view the Brazilian as an ideal replacement.

However, the Italian club must successfully offload unwanted players to free up essential funds before launching an official approach for the 29-year-old.

Completing this proposed deal with Fenerbahce will undoubtedly accelerate their ambitious pursuit of the out-of-favour Premier League attacker.

Arsenal are understood to be demanding a fee in the region of £20m to part ways with the former Manchester City forward this month.