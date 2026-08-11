Tottenham transfer news: Cristian Romero 'getting closer' to Spurs exit despite £5m stumbling block

Atletico Madrid reportedly have progressed in negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur over a transfer for Cristian Romero.

Romero's Tottenham future has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer window, with the defender widely expected to secure a move away from the club.

Italian heavyweights Inter Milan and Catalan giants Barcelona have both been mentioned as potential suitors for the Argentina international.

Arsenal have also been linked with a controversial move to prise the Spurs captain across the north London divide.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Atletico closing in on Romero transfer agreement

However, it is Atletico that are currently in pole position to win the race for the Argentine's signature.

According to Sky Sports News, the Spanish side are 'getting closer' to reaching an agreement with Spurs over a permanent transfer.

The report claims that Romero favours a move to Atletico over the other teams that have shown an interest this summer.

However, Atletico still need to overcome a couple of hurdles in negotiations with Tottenham, including a £5m valuation gap between the two clubs over the fixed fee.

Any potential add-ons also need to be agreed before Tottenham can green light Romero's departure.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Are Tottenham ready for Romero's exit?

In truth, Spurs already appear to have moved on from Romero, having recruited two new centre-backs and tied Micky van de Ven down to a new contract.

Roberto De Zerbi's side recruited Marcos Senesi on a free transfer from Bournemouth and Jan Paul van Hecke in a £52m move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

They also have Kevin Danso, Kota Takai and Ben Davies on the books, so they have defensive cover to contend with Romero's imminent exit.

Van de Ven is more than capable of stepping up to be the main leader in Spurs' backline, something he demonstrated when he wore the captain's armband in Romero's absence in the latter stages of last term.