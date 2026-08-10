Aston Villa vs. PSG: Predicted XI for UEFA Super Cup clash, as captain John McGinn faces race against time

After getting a taste for trophies, Europa League winners Aston Villa will seek more silverware on Wednesday, when they meet back-to-back European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Salzburg.

Ahead of just their second appearance in the UEFA Super Cup, Villa have been busy reshaping a squad that claimed the club's first major prize for three decades.

Though Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers have moved on, Joao Gomes and Alejandro Garnacho could both make their competitive debut; however, record signing Johan Manzambi is still unavailable due to injury.

Long-serving captain John McGinn recently picked up a knock and is apparently set to join Manzambi and ACL victim Amadou Onana on the sidelines.

With his options thinned out in midfield, Unai Emery may ask Kamara to start alongside Gomes; young George Hemmings is a contender to fill in again, having done so in Friday's friendly defeat to Bayern Munich.

In addition to PSG-bound left-back Lucas Digne, Ollie Watkins, Emi Martinez and Ezri Konsa have been on extended leave following the World Cup, casting doubt over their availability.

As Watkins is unlikely to start up front, Evann Guessand, Tammy Abraham and teenage prospect Brian Madjo are all vying to lead the Villans' attack.

Having proven himself a relatively reliable deputy last season, back-up goalkeeper Marco Bizot should continue to stand in for Martinez.

Aston Villa possible lineup: Bizot; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Gomes, Kamara; Hemmings, Buendia, Garnacho; Guessand

> Click here to see how Paris Saint-Germain could line up for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash against Aston Villa