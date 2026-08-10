PSG lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted Paris XI for UEFA Super Cup clash, as Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue near return

Kicking off another campaign with a midweek trip to Salzburg, European champions Paris Saint-Germain will aim to beat Europa League winners Aston Villa in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup.

Always hungry for more silverware, PSG hope to welcome back some more senior players in Austria, after many missed their two pre-season friendlies.

Luis Enrique called up Portuguese trio Vitinha, Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes for last week's 1-1 draw with Manchester United, while captain Marquinhos was ready to start.

However, it remains to be seen whether France internationals Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Lucas Hernandez and Warren Zaire-Emery will be available, and Bradley Barcola may be bound for the exit.

Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi are also set to miss out, so PSG's starting lineup could include one or two academy prospects, such as Ibrahim Mbaye and teenage right-back David Boly.

With Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani having both left for Italy - and Dembele not yet fit - young Adam Ayari might make an appearance up front, after playing the first half against Man Utd.

In such circumstances, recent arrival Maghnes Akliouche will hope to make his club debut, ahead of a tough fight for selection in the months ahead. Former Villa full-back Lucas Digne is not likely to be involved.

Meanwhile, Matvey Safonov will be preferred to Lucas Chevalier between PSG's posts, though Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is apparently in their sights.

Paris Saint-Germain possible lineup:

Safonov; Boly, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Mayulu, Vitinha, Neves; Mbaye, Ayari, Kvaratskhelia

> Click here to see how Aston Villa could line up for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash