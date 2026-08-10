Arsenal lineup vs. Como: Predicted XI for pre-season fixture as Mikel Arteta ponders Bruno Guimaraes debut

Bruno Guimaraes is in line to make his Arsenal debut on Wednesday, when the club take on Como at the Emirates.

The Brazilian completed his move to the Londoners from Newcastle United last week, and he will be keen to make his first appearance in front of his new fans.

Guimaraes could be joined in the middle of the pitch by academy product Myles Lewis-Skelly, though Declan Rice may be an option from the bench after returning to training.

Injuries to defenders William Saliba and Jurrien Timber have depleted Mikel Arteta's options at the back, and that could lead to him selecting Ben White at right-back and Cristhian Mosquera as the team's right-sided centre-back.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori are likely to fill out the rest of defence, while the return of David Raya between the posts should not be ruled out after the Spaniard returned to training.

In attack, Kai Havertz could be used as a striker instead of in midfield due to the selection of Guimaraes, but that would involve Viktor Gyokeres dropping to the bench.

Teenager Max Dowman may retain his place in the forward line, while Martin Odegaard and Christos Tzolis are candidates to complete Arsenal's attack.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Lewis-Skelly; Dowman, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz