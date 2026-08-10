Tottenham news: "Excited" Micky van de Ven reveals key reason behind new Spurs contract

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven has signed a new contract to commit his future to the north London club.

Spurs bolstered their central defensive options with the additions of Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke earlier this summer.

Those new signings came at a time when Van de Ven was linked with a potential move to fellow Premier League side Liverpool.

However, it soon became clear that Spurs were determined to keep Van de Ven's services as they entered talks over a new contract.

Tottenham have now confirmed that the Dutchman has put pen to paper on a fresh contract, although the club have not specified the length of the deal.

Van de Ven "excited" about Spurs future

The centre-back cited the club's "direction" as one of the factors behind his decision to extend his stay in the English capital.

"It's a special moment to sign a new deal and a proud moment for me and my family," Van de Ven told Tottenham's official website.

"I've always loved Spurs, from the first day I stepped in here. I love the club, I love the fans and I've developed really well here.

"It's clear the direction the club wants to go in, and I want to be a part of it. I'm excited about what's to come."

De Zerbi, who is preparing for his first season as Tottenham boss, also expressed his delight at keeping a player of Van de Ven's calibre at the club ahead of the new season.

"Micky is one of the best centre-backs in Europe and an important player for us," De Zerbi said.

"He has the qualities, mentality and ambition that we want at Tottenham, and I am very happy that he has decided to continue his journey with the club.

"We are building something strong here, and players like Micky are an important part of that future. His decision to sign a new contract shows his belief in what we are creating together."

VDV x RDZ ? pic.twitter.com/akdQbqLQwc — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 10, 2026

Van de Ven's importance to Tottenham

The Netherlands international has made 96 competitive appearances since joining from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old was a key part of the Tottenham side that lifted the Europa League trophy in May 2025, played an important role in the club's successful survival bid last term, donning the captain's armband for the final six games of the season in the absence of Cristian Romero.

Van de Ven will start the new season with a new centre-back partner, with Romero expected to leave the club in the near future.

Senesi and Van de Ven's Netherlands teammate, Van Hecke, are the main contenders to replace Romero as a regular starter in the backline.