Preview: Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno - prediction, team news, lineups

Palmeiras will host the first leg of a Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie for the first time in 18 years when they welcome Cerro Porteno to Nubank Parque on Wednesday.

The hosts remain top of the Brasileiro despite winning just one of their last three league matches, while Cerro Porteno are struggling domestically but can draw confidence from their impressive Libertadores group-stage campaign, which included a 1-0 victory over Palmeiras at Nubank Parque.

Match preview

Palmeiras enter the Libertadores knockout rounds as outright leaders of the Campeonato Brasileiro. Following a goalless draw with Internacional last weekend, the Sao Paulo side moved to 48 points and have now led the table for 16 consecutive matchdays.

Before that, Palmeiras had a scare in the Copa do Brasil. The team lost 3-2 to Fortaleza in Cuiaba but secured a quarter-final place thanks to a 3-0 first-leg victory in Sao Paulo, advancing 5-3 on aggregate.

In the Libertadores group stage, Palmeiras finished second with 11 points, two fewer than Cerro Porteno. As a result, they open the tie at home and travel to Asuncion for the decider, where the Paraguayan side will have home support.

Recent home form boosts Palmeiras' confidence. Since returning from the Club World Cup in 2025, the team have lost just once at home in the Brasileirao, recording 17 wins and seven draws in that period. That record underlines the strength of Palmeiras in front of their own supporters.

Under Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras continue to prioritise possession, organisation and a high press. The Portuguese manager is targeting a fourth Libertadores title following the runners-up finish in 2025 and is counting on home advantage to take a lead into the second leg.

© Iconsport / Estadao Conteudo

Cerro Porteno topped the group with 13 points, two more than Palmeiras. That first-place finish earned the Paraguayan club the right to host the second leg at the Nueva Olla stadium in Asuncion.

However, Cerro Porteno's domestic form is a concern. Under Ariel Holan, the side have lost three of their first four Torneo Clausura fixtures and sit on just three points.

Despite the poor run, Cerro showed resilience against Palmeiras in the group stage. The first meeting in Asuncion ended 1-1, while the return fixture in Sao Paulo saw the Paraguayan side claim a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Pablo Vegetti.

Tactically, Cerro are expected to sit in a compact block and target set pieces, looking to exploit Pablo Vegetti's aerial presence in attack. The Argentine forward scored the winner in Sao Paulo and once again represents one of the Paraguayan side's most potent weapons.

Palmeiras form (all competitions):

Cerro Porteno form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Palmeiras have two players in the final stages of their recovery. Gustavo Gomez and Bruno Fuchs are both in physical transition.

The captain is recovering from a muscular injury in his right thigh and stands a good chance of being included in the squad for the Cerro Porteno match, while Fuchs is returning after emergency appendix surgery but is still training away from the main group.

Khellven and Paulinho remain in the treatment room with thigh muscle injuries and will not be available. The pair are expected to be sidelined for at least another week before beginning physical transition work, ruling them out of the first leg.

Meanwhile, Ariel Holan has no suspended players for the clash with Palmeiras. The boost for Cerro is the return of Ignacio Aliseda, who was named in the squad on August 8 after 72 days out with an injury.

Juan Manuel Iturbe is also training normally and is available for selection. As a result, Holan has additional options at his disposal for the opening leg.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Carlos Miguel; Emiliano Martinez (Gustavo Gomez), Murilo, Alexander Barboza; Allan, Andreas Pereira, Marlon Freitas, Piquerez; John Arias, Mauricio; Flaco Lopez. Manager: Abel Ferreira.

Cerro Porteno possible starting lineup:

Manuel Roffo; Alexis Canete, Gustavo Velazquez, Matias Perez, Blas Riveros; Cristhian Paredes, Piris Da Motta, Jorge Morel, Cecilio Dominguez; Jonatan Torres, Pablo Vegetti. Manager: Ariel Holan.

We say: Palmeiras 2-0 Cerro Porteno

Palmeiras are the favourites heading into the first leg, with their squad depth and impressive campaign giving them the edge despite some recent inconsistency in the Brasileiro.

The hosts should have enough quality to control the key moments and make their attacking pressure count, and we expect them to secure a 2-0 victory that gives them a healthy advantage to take to Asuncion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.