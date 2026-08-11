Arsenal transfer news today: Martin Zubimendi price, Reiss Nelson talks, Gabriel Jesus latest

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Tuesday, August 11!

As the Premier League champions prepare to welcome former captain Cesc Fabregas and his Como side to the Emirates on Wednesday evening, a long-serving Hale End graduate could be edging closer to an exit.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Arsenal done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on August 11?

Arsenal are believed to have set an asking price of around £78m for Martin Zubimendi amid shock interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Los Blancos are said to have retained admiration for the midfielder after missing out on him last summer, while Chelsea's interest is understood to stem from Xabi Alonso's regard for his qualities.

Zubimendi's first season in north London started strongly before fatigue became apparent, and the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes is thought to have added further competition for his spot.

Arsenal are nevertheless believed to view keeping him as more valuable than any transfer fee, given the squad depth he offers across a season packed with fixtures.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are reportedly ready to demand at least £17m for Gabriel Jesus amid interest from Napoli.

The Italian club are said to be exploring a move once they have offloaded their own forward, with Romelu Lukaku's proposed exit to Fenerbahce understood to be edging closer and potentially freeing up the funds required.

West Ham United, meanwhile, are believed to have opened talks with Arsenal over a deal for Reiss Nelson, who is not part of Mikel Arteta's plans for the season.

Whether any move for the 26-year-old ends up permanent or another loan remains unclear, with West Ham reportedly given "encouraging" signals from Arsenal.

The Gunners are also said to be in competition with Manchester United for Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys and Leicester teenager Louis Page, with Arteta believed to be keen on both.