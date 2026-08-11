Liverpool transfer news today: Andoni Iraola wants £43m midfielder after Ronald Araujo confirmation

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Tuesday, August 11!

The Reds announced the signing of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo on loan on Thursday evening, and Andoni Iraola is now said to have turned his attention to a £43m-rated midfielder.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Liverpool done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on August 11?

Late on Thursday evening, Liverpool officially unveiled Araujo, with the Barcelona loanee handed the number 33 shirt for the season ahead.

The defender explained the number carries personal significance tied to his faith, having also worn it during his first campaign as a senior Barcelona player.

A £47m option to sign him permanently is believed to be built into the loan, though his patchy availability at Barcelona means nothing is guaranteed.

Araujo could feature for the first time when Como visit Anfield this week, Liverpool's final pre-season fixture before the Premier League opener at Newcastle United.

Attention is now believed to be turning toward the midfield, as Liverpool reportedly ready themselves to enter the race for Monaco's Lamine Camara.

Monaco are said to be holding out for around £43m for the Senegal international, who is also attracting interest from Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Camara's energy and defensive intensity are believed to appeal to Andoni Iraola, particularly with Curtis Jones's Anfield future looking increasingly uncertain.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister remain first-choice options in the middle of the park, but Liverpool are said to lack meaningful depth behind them.

At 22, Camara is considered a player who could be developed under Iraola rather than simply plugging an immediate gap, and his profile is understood to tick plenty of boxes for Liverpool's engine room going forward.

However, the 2024-25 Premier League champions may decide to prioritise their pursuits of Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola or Ibrahim Mbaye before turning their attention to the engine room.