Man City transfer news today: New Ayyoub Bouaddi development after 'significant' Rodri offer

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on August 11!

Midfield uncertainty continues to dominate the transfer talk at the Etihad, but after the latest developments, Enzo Maresca may have received a major boost in his pursuit of a Rodri replacement.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man City done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 11?

City are understood to no longer view talks with Barcelona over Rodri as active, having reportedly dismissed the Catalan club's latest offer as derisory.

That opening bid is believed to have been worth around £40m, well short of the fee City want before they will even discuss a sale, and Rodri is set to return to training on August 14 and has a year left on his contract, so the door has not been fully closed.

A 'significant' second offer has been submitted from Camp Nou, but an agreement is still not yet in place for the midfielder's switch.

In brighter news, City are apparently edging closer to the £85m signing of Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi, whom personal terms are already in place for.

The two clubs are believed to be working toward an agreement for the Morocco international, who impressed at the World Cup.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has also emerged as a name on City's shortlist, according to reports, with the Argentine valued at around £120m and said to share a strong working relationship with Enzo Maresca from their time together at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Omar Marmoush netted twice in City's 3-1 pre-season win over Atletico Madrid, a result that offered a reminder of his quality after a frustrating first season at the Etihad.

Maresca was pressed on the forward's long-term future and gave a similar answer to the one he offered on goalkeeper James Trafford, suggesting playing time will ultimately decide any transfer decisions.

"Players work every day, they want to play, so when they don't play they are not happy," Maresca said, adding that regular minutes are "his decision" as much as the club's.

Tottenham Hotspur's interest in Marmoush is understood to have cooled considerably as Spurs prioritise other attacking targets - including Savinho - leaving City with less pressure to make a firm call in the short term.