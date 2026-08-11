Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'in talks' with Championship club over Reiss Nelson exit

West Ham United have reportedly opened talks with Arsenal over a potential deal for Reiss Nelson.

The 26-year-old is back at Arsenal after spending the last two seasons out on loan at Fulham and Brentford.

A hamstring problem restricted him to just 11 top-flight appearances for Fulham during the 2024-25 campaign, before injuries and selection decisions then saw him feature in just 10 Premier League games for the Bees last term.

Nelson has made two appearances in Arsenal's pre-season schedule, but he is not part of Mikel Arteta's plans for the upcoming season.

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West Ham in talks with Arsenal over Nelson move

According to The Standard, recently relegated West Ham have made contact with Arsenal to establish Nelson's availability.

West Ham have received 'encouraging' signs from the Gunners, with the two clubs in discussions over a potential deal.

Even if the two clubs reach an agreement, Nelson would have to accept dropping down to the Championship for the first time in his career.

Nelson may also be wary that a starting spot would not be guaranteed, considering Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's first-choice right winger and new addition Manor Solomon will be competing for a starting spot on the left flank.

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Arsenal to make Nelson sale or loan decision

Arsenal would prefer to offload Nelson in a permanent deal, especially as the attacker has entered the final year of his contract, although there is an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

The Gunners have received loan enquiries for Nelson from unnamed clubs, so there is a possibility they could activate his option and sanction a temporary departure to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

While the nature of his possible exit remains unclear, Nelson is unlikely to play a competitive game for Arsenal again, which is significant for a player who has been with the club since the age of eight.

The Arsenal academy product, who has made 90 competitive appearances for the senior side, may need a fresh start to give himself the best chance of getting his career back on track following a couple of difficult seasons.