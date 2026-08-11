Chelsea transfer news: Euro club 'submit' loan offer for £30m-rated Blues defender

Serie A giants Napoli have reportedly submitted a loan offer for Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile.

The France international joined the Blues from Monaco in January 2023 and has since made 71 appearances for the club, scoring two goals.

Badiashile featured just 16 times for Chelsea last season and is now considered one of the players surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge as Xabi Alonso continues to reshape his squad.

The Blues have already sold Trevoh Chalobah to Como, while Axel Disasi is also being lined up for a departure, with West Ham United among the clubs showing interest.

Napoli submit formal bid for Benoit Badiashile

© Imago / sportphoto24

Napoli have been linked with Badiashile throughout the month and now appear determined to turn their interest into a concrete deal.

The Serie A champions will enter the 2026-27 campaign under experienced head coach Massimiliano Allegri, with strengthening at centre-back identified as one of their priorities.

According to the Daily Mail, Napoli have submitted a proposal worth £2m for an initial loan, with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer.

Chelsea are understood to value Badiashile at around £30m, and talks are ongoing with both the player's representatives and the relevant parties.

Chelsea transfer news: Who else could leave?

© Imago

The Blues have done an impressive job of trimming their bloated squad this summer, with Alonso keen to streamline his options ahead of a campaign without European football.

Further defensive departures could follow, with Mamadou Sarr, who suffered an injury at the weekend, reportedly expected to leave on loan to another Premier League club.

Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has already completed a loan move to Strasbourg, while young midfielder Reggie Walsh is attracting interest from Wigan Athletic.

Napoli, meanwhile, are also looking to strengthen at the other end of the pitch and remain interested in Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, who is reportedly valued at around £20m.