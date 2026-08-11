Chelsea transfer news: Blues weigh up Mudryk and Kazakh wonderkid loan moves to Strasbourg

The Chelsea-Strasbourg axis is set to be back in full swing this season. Two Blues players, including Mykhaylo Mudryk, could end up moving to Alsace.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has not featured in an official match since 10 November 2024. The Ukrainian forward, signed by Chelsea for £85m in January 2023, tested positive for a banned substance and has been suspended ever since. The 25-year-old is now starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.

Indeed, he played for the first time since his ban last Wednesday, in a friendly against Juventus (0-1) in Hong Kong. The Ukrainian came on in the 82nd minute, after the English FA cleared him to return to the pitch. For now, the former Shakhtar Donetsk man's future remains uncertain.

Mudryk set for Chelsea loan exit, with Strasbourg an option

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'Everything happened so quickly that the most important thing for us is to think about him, to make sure he feels part of the group's dynamic again, that he's part of the team,' said Xabi Alonso, who certainly did not expect to be able to count on the winger this season.

On this matter, Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea are open to loan proposals for the former wonderkid, who will need to rebuild his career and could find regular playing time away from the London club.

The Italian journalist states that Italian clubs and Strasbourg are options for Mudryk.

However, the player himself would reportedly prefer a loan move within the Premier League this season. It remains to be seen whether any such options emerge for the left winger before the transfer window closes.

If not, a loan to Strasbourg looks like the easy solution for BlueCo, who own both Chelsea and the French club.

Dastan Satpaev expected to join Strasbourg on loan

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The Premier League club look set to loan out a young talent to their French sister club this season regardless.

According to Transfert Radar, BlueCo's hierarchy are considering sending Dastan Satpaev to Strasbourg on loan for the upcoming campaign. The Ligue 1 club are the favourites to take in the 17-year-old forward.

The Kazakh prodigy, already a senior international, was signed by Chelsea discreetly during this summer's transfer window.

The deal has not been officially confirmed by the English club, but was announced by Kairat Almaty, where the forward played last season. A loan move had already been mooted for Satpaev to continue his development, with Strasbourg emerging as his likely next destination.