Chelsea transfer news today: Matin Zubimendi asking price, Tosin Adarabioyo escape route

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Tuesday, August 11!

Blues boss Xabi Alonso has apparently learned how much it will take to prise Martin Zubimendi away from Arsenal, while a defensive outcast has been offered a European escape route.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Chelsea done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 11?

Fringe defender Tosin Adarabioyo has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Benfica, with former Fulham boss Marco Silva said to be an admirer.

The pair worked together at Craven Cottage before Adarabioyo joined Chelsea on a free transfer in 2024, and Silva is believed to view him as a replacement for Antonio Silva, who has since signed for Bournemouth.

Adarabioyo seemingly sits no higher than fifth in Xabi Alonso's pecking order at centre-back, despite featuring regularly on Chelsea's pre-season tour.

Benfica are said to be leaning toward a loan with an option to buy rather than an outright long-term deal, which could complicate Chelsea's preference for a permanent, and immediate, transfer fee.

Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku's proposed exit from Napoli to Fenerbahce is reportedly gathering pace, with the Turkish club believed to have submitted an improved bid worth more than £5m.

Chelsea are in line for a slice of any fee thanks to a sell-on clause inserted when Lukaku left Stamford Bridge in 2024, and the striker is understood to have already agreed personal terms in Turkey.

Chelsea have also been credited with surprise interest in Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with Xabi Alonso reportedly a long-standing admirer of the Spaniard.

Arsenal are believed to want at least £78m for the 27-year-old, a figure that would likely make any move difficult regardless of Chelsea's admiration.

Manchester City are also said to have registered interest in Chelsea's own Enzo Fernandez, valued at around £120m, giving Chelsea plenty to consider on both sides of the ledger before the window shuts.