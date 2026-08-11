Chelsea transfer news: Mykhaylo Mudryk 'preference' becomes clear after Xabi Alonso squad integration

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has reportedly settled on a 'preference' ahead of the end of the summer transfer window.

After his doping ban was lifted last month, the Ukrainian star has since been integrated back into the Blues first-team squad.

Brief substitute outings were made against Juventus, AC Milan and Johor Darul Ta'zim last week.

While new manager Xabi Alonso has acknowledged that patience is needed with the progress of the 25-year-old, it remains unclear where the attacker will spend 2026-27.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mudryk has his sights set on remaining in the Premier League.

© Imago

What is Mudryk's preference for 2026-27?

The report alleges that Mudryk would prefer to remain in English football if he is loaned out by Chelsea.

Fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg and a number of Italian teams are said to remain as options.

Nevertheless, if Chelsea decide to allow him to depart on a temporary basis for first-team football, Mudryk wants to play in the Premier League.

He has not made a competitive appearance since a Conference League game versus Hoffenheim on November 28, 2024.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Why Mudryk Premier League loan would make sense

Earlier this month, Sports Mole suggested how Chelsea should make the most of their six foreign loan slots for 2026-27.

Mudryk was not included on that list, even when a club like Strasbourg could offer him first-team football.

There is an argument that Mudryk returning in such a physically-demanding division such as the Premier League would be a risk.

At the same time, he has only contributed five goals and four assists from 53 outings in England's top flight.

Given the level of investment in his services, Chelsea could benefit from seeing whether Mudryk is capable of improving on those statistics.