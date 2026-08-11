Preview: KI Klaksvik vs Lech Poznan - prediction, team news, lineups

Lech Poznan make the trip to the Faroe Islands to face KI Klaksvik in the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie on Thursday evening.

The Polish giants hold a 1-0 advantage from last week's opening fixture.

Match preview

Having somehow let slip a 4-1 advantage over Aarhus in Champions League qualifying, there was the potential for Lech Poznan to struggle to get back on track.

Instead, last season's Polish champions have put together a run of three successive wins in all competitions, including in the first leg of this tie.

Yannick Agnero's 81st-minute goal has given Lech Poznan a narrow lead ahead of the trip to the Faroe Islands.

Niels Frederiksen's team backed that result up with a 3-0 victory over Piast at the weekend, Lech Poznan having now recorded seven points from their opening three matches of their Ekstraklasa title defence.

Just seven goals have been conceded across seven games in all competitions, four of which came in the capitulation versus Aarhus.

Meanwhile, KI Klaksvik have now gone three European fixtures without finding the back of the net.

Magnus Powell also witnessed his side suffer a 2-0 defeat at home to HB Torshavn last time out, a result that has left KI three points adrift of the leaders in the league standings.

Powell has a job on his hands to keep KI in European competition, with whoever loses this tie dropping into a Conference League playoff encounter with either Riga or ETO Gyor.

As for the winners, they are likely to go up against Thun in the Europa League playoffs, with the Swiss side currently 3-0 up on Vikingur Reykjavik.

KI Klaksvik Europa League form:

KI Klaksvik form (all competitions):

W

D

L

W

L

L

Lech Poznan Europa League form:

Lech Poznan form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

KI will be able to call upon Hallur Hansson, with the midfielder having served his one-match ban for three yellow cards.

Oussama Ali could drop out of the team to accommodate his return in what may be the only change to the team.

Although Agnero scored the decisive goal in the first leg, the forward should be named on the substitutes' bench here having failed to net at the weekend.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Mikael Ishak - who started the first leg - were both introduced in the second half versus Piast and got on the scoresheet. Therefore, the pair will likely be recalled to the attack.

Eighteen-year-old Karol Delikat also netted in a 12-minute cameo, but the teenager should be kept in reserve with that outing being his first of the season.

KI Klaksvik possible starting lineup:

Jensen; Pavlovic, Tellechea, Sorensen; Danielsen, Sinyan, Hansson, Carlos; Frederiksberg, Klettskard, Brattbakk

Lech Poznan possible starting lineup:

Lis; Pereira, Monika, Yegbe, Gurgul; Kozubal, Murawski; Walemark, Rodriguez, Sayyadmanesh; Ishak

We say: KI Klaksvik 1-2 Lech Poznan (Lech Poznan to win 3-1 on aggregate)

Although KI Klaksvik will be satisfied with reaching the home leg trailing by just the one goal, we cannot ignore the form of their opponents. With that in mind, Lech Poznan are backed by us to come through with a hard-fought win that will guarantee them sort kind of main-stage European football.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.