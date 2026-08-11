Preview: CSKA Sofia vs Maccabi Tel Aviv - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to finish off their Europa League third qualifying round tie, CSKA Sofia will welcome Maccabi Tel Aviv to Stadion Vasil Levski on Thursday.

Heading back to Bulgaria with a three-goal lead from the first leg, CSKA are firmly on track to meet OFI Crete in the playoffs.

Match preview

Played in neutral Batumi, last week's first leg saw CSKA seize the lead after only nine minutes, with Max Ebong starting the scoring before Leandro Godoy and Joel Zwarts both found the net.

As a result, the Sofia side already have one foot placed in the Europa League playoffs, as their latest continental journey continues.

Having qualified for Europe's second-tier tournament by claiming the Bulgarian Cup, CSKA are now just a couple of steps away from the league phase.

Hristo Yanev's men started off in round one last month, when they defeated Derry City 5-3 on aggregate before beating Qarabag on penalties in a tense second-round tie.

Such form has extended to the domestic front, where CSKA are making a positive start to the new Parva Liga campaign, picking up 10 points from a possible 12.

So, after Sunday's 3-0 league win over Septemvri, the army club will now aim to finish the job they started in Georgia.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Maccabi Tel Aviv's European 'home' games have been taking place at Batumi's Adjarabet Arena, as they cannot compete on Israeli soil due to UEFA sanctions.

That did not stop them completing a comprehensive 6-0 aggregate victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the second qualifying round, but they now look set for an early Europa League exit.

Should they fail to overturn their 3-0 deficit in Sofia, the Yellows will drop down to the Conference League: Maccabi reached the last 16 of that competition in 2024, before making the main phase of the Champions League and Europa League respectively.

So, Kenny Miller's men - who recently returned to domestic action with a 3-1 Super Cup win over Hapoel Be'er Sheva - can anticipate another continental campaign, no matter what happens on Thursday.

CSKA Sofia Europa League form:

W

W

D

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W

CSKA Sofia form (all competitions):

D

W

D

W

W

W

Maccabi Tel Aviv Europa League form:

W

W

L

Maccabi Tel Aviv form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Yulian Todorov

Following an unbeaten start to the season, CSKA coach Yanev is likely to keep a settled side, led by captain Bruno Jordao.

Ebong and former Inter Milan man Stefano Sensi should join the hosts' skipper in midfield, while ex-Everton player Jean-Philippe Gbamin is set to feature in central defence.

Dutch striker Zwarts, who has scored in two of his last three appearances, will compete with Godoy and Ioannis Pittas to lead the hosts' attack.

Left-back Angelo Martino limped out of Sunday's league win, so Andrey Yordanov may be asked to start instead.

Meanwhile, Maccabi must do without experienced Moldova international Ion Nicolaescu, who is still sidelined by an ACL injury, meaning Abu Farchi should join Dor Peretz up front.

Farchi has found the net four times in as many competitive fixtures this term; club captain Peretz has notched 17 goals in 90 UEFA competition appearances.

CSKA Sofia possible starting lineup:

Lapoukhov; Ivanov, Gbamin, Rodriguez; Pastor, Ebong, Jordao, Sensi, Yordanov; Pittas, Godoy

Maccabi Tel Aviv possible starting lineup:

Melika; Asante, Shlomo, Camara, Revivo; Noy, Sissokho, Shahar; Varela, Peretz, Farchi

We say: CSKA Sofia 3-2 Maccabi Tel Aviv (CSKA Sofia win 6-2 on aggregate)

Both sides won their domestic cup last term, but CSKA are already up and running in the Bulgarian top flight and seemed much sharper last week.

So, they can complete the job and stroll through to the Europa League playoffs, while Maccabi must make do with the Conference League.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.