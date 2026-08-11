Preview: Anderlecht vs PAOK - prediction, team news, lineups

Both Anderlecht and PAOK will continue their quest to reach the league phase on Thursday evening, when they meet for the second leg of their Europa League third-round qualifying tie.

Heading back to Belgium with a slim lead from last week's first leg, the hosts are on track to meet either Kairat Almaty or Levski Sofia in the playoffs.

Match preview

Anderlecht certainly capitalised on making a fast start to the tie last Thursday, seizing the lead within a minute of kickoff in Thessaloniki.

Mihajlo Cvetkovic struck to silence Stadio Toumbas soon after kick off, and the visitors held on to claim a precious first-leg advantage.

Belgium's most successful club in UEFA competition - having previously lifted four European trophies - Anderlecht have long struggled to replicate their heyday of the 1970s and 80s, and they crashed out in the Conference League qualifiers this time last year.

The 34-time national champions have also failed to win their domestic title since 2017, recently recording back-to-back fourth-place finishes in the Pro League and losing consecutive cup finals.

Yet, former Porto boss Vitor Bruno has made a bright start in Brussels, leading his new team past Hammarby in the Europa League's second qualifying round before defeating PAOK and winning his opening league fixture.

Secured by Adriano Bertaccini's stoppage-time strike, Sunday's victory over 10-man La Louviere was hardly convincing, but it continued Anderlecht's success streak.

© Iconsport / Eurokinissi

While their opponents were busy in league action, PAOK have had time to reflect on losing last week's home leg - and to prepare for the challenge ahead.

The Thessaloniki club claimed their place in Europa League qualifying by finishing third in the Greek Super League last season, then started strongly with a 5-2 aggregate defeat of Dynamo Kyiv.

However, gaining entry to the league phase will now require a big comeback in Belgium, then victory over two legs in the playoffs. Otherwise, Alessio Lisci's side are bound for the Conference League.

Despite offering a better chance of silverware, that would represent something of a comedown, after PAOK reached the Europa League knockout phase by beating the likes of Lille and Real Betis last season.

Anderlecht Europa League form:

D

W

W

Anderlecht form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

PAOK Europa League form:

W

W

L



Team News

© Iconsport / Belga

Though he has lost Thorgan Hazard - who scored 15 goals last term before returning to former club Lens - and talented teenager Nathan De Cat, new Anderlecht boss Bruno can still call upon Cvetkovic.

Set to lead the hosts' attack again on Thursday, the Serbian striker hit double figures last season and has scored in both Europa League qualifying ties so far.

However, Killian Sardella and Mario Stroeykens remain fitness doubts, while Ilay Camara and Lucas Hey are both ruled out by pre-season injuries.

Meanwhile, PAOK still have concerns about Sweden international Taha Ali, who missed the first leg with a shoulder problem.

In his likely absence, former Shakhtar Donetsk forward Taison should support either Anestis Mythou or Alex Jeremejeff up front.

Key man Giannis Konstantelias has already scored three goals in Europe this season, while club captain Andrija Zivkovic is set to start on the right flank.

Anderlecht possible starting lineup:

Coosemans; Maamar, Biancone, Petrot, Augustinsson; M. Kana, Saliba, Ambros; Nga Kana, Sikan, Cvetkovic

PAOK possible starting lineup:

Pavlenka; Kenny, Hatzidiakos, Michailidis, Rahman; Santamaria, Zafeiris; Zivkovic, Konstantelias, Taison; Mythou

We say: Anderlecht 1-2 PAOK (2-2 on aggregate; PAOK win on penalties)

PAOK dominated both the ball and the shot count last week, yet they somehow contrived to lose the first leg 1-0; with better finishing on Thursday, the Greek side can turn this tie around.

Although Anderlecht have produced a decent run of results, they are far from flawless and are still at risk of crashing out.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.