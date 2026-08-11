Transfer news and rumours: Rangers 'considering' Club Brugge defender, Hull City Zan Vipotnik blow

Rangers have reportedly identified Club Brugge defender Hugo Siquet as a potential summer target.

After a dismal start to the season under new manager Derek McInnes, reinforcements continue to be considered by the Glasgow giants.

The exit of legendary right-back James Tavernier has left McInnes short of the same level of quality in that area of the pitch than his predecessors had at their disposal.

According to Sky Sports News, Rangers are contemplating whether to make an approach for Siquet.

As well as being capped by Belgium, the 24-year-old has contributed four goals and 13 assists across 102 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League.

During the last campaign, Siquet featured on 42 occasions for Club Brugge, albeit not all of them coming from the starting XI.

He has two years remaining on his contract.

© Imago / Sportimage

Swansea City reject Vipotnik bid from Hull

Meanwhile, Hull City are allegedly struggling to get a deal over the line for Swansea City forward Zan Vipotnik.

Despite making seven first-team additions ahead of their return to the Premier League, Hull are yet to bring in a new number nine.

Vipotnik - who scored 23 goals in the Championship last season - has seemingly been placed at the top of the Tigers shortlist for that position.

However, as per Sky Sports News, Hull's latest offer is considerably below Swansea's valuation of their star man.

Although the Welsh outfit have already signed Ross Stewart, the former Southampton frontman is not viewed as a like-for-like alternative to Vipotnik.

Swansea are said to want to recoup £20m for a player who has four years remaining on his contract.

The Slovenia international has racked up 32 goals and three assists from 93 appearances for Swansea.

© Imago / IPA Sport

West Ham open to Vardy deal?

Staying in the Championship, West Ham United reportedly hold a level of interest in Jamie Vardy.

The 39-year-old is available on a free transfer after his one-year stint with Cremonese, who were relegated from Serie A in 2025-26.

Nevertheless, Vardy contributed seven goals and two assists from 29 outings in the Italian top flight.

According to Sky Sports News, the Hammers are open to holding discussions with the former England international.

Despite Nuno Espirito Santo already having Taty Castellanos and Pablo as centre-forward options, the Portuguese seemingly wants to add a third number nine to his squad.

While Vardy will turn 40 years of age in January, he has still scored 37 goals across his last three campaigns with Leicester City and Cremonese.

Vardy is yet to make any formal announcement on his career, the assumption being that he does not intend to retire this summer.