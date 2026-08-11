Arsenal transfer news: Myles Lewis-Skelly 'offered' to Big Six rivals as Mikel Arteta sent £60m demand

Arsenal academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly has supposedly been offered to multiple clubs, including both Manchester United and Chelsea.

The England international's future has been a hot-button topic this summer after he fell to third choice in the Arsenal left-back pecking order during the 2025-26 season, before enjoying a brief midfield revival.

Lewis-Skelly started the Champions League final over Martin Zubimendi thanks to the latter's evident fatigue in the final weeks of the campaign, and he has been occupying a similar role in pre-season.

However, following the £75m signing of Bruno Guimaraes and returns of Zubimendi, Declan Rice and Mikel Merino to training, Lewis-Skelly's prospects of regular Premier League or Champions League starts next season are slim.

The 2006-born Hale End graduate could therefore be moved on in the coming weeks amid interest from rival Big Six clubs, including Man United, who are said to be investigating a deal.

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly 'offered' to Man United, Chelsea

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Now, journalist Ben Jacobs reports that both Man United and Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Lewis-Skelly, with the player's entourage making fresh contact with the pair.

Other unnamed Premier League clubs are also said to be interested in Lewis-Skelly, whom Arsenal could be open to selling for the right price owing to Guimaraes's arrival.

Lewis-Skelly only signed a new five-year Arsenal deal in 2025, but the Gunners are under pressure to raise significant sums through player sales this summer, having continuously struggled to boost funds through exits down the years.

Arsenal have banked close to £40m this summer through the departures of Karl Hein, Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Christian Norgaard, but their net spend sits at -£103.9m thanks to Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis and Piero Hincapie's arrivals.

The Gunners' most expensive sale remains Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's £35m move to Liverpool in 2017, but the club are well-placed to break that long-standing record should Lewis-Skelly depart.

How much should Arsenal demand for Myles Lewis-Skelly?

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Transfermarkt values Lewis-Skelly at £38.5m, but given his contract length, age, versatility, fearlessness and well-documented ability to draw fouls, Arsenal can realistically demand a much higher sum.

Man United in particular may have no qualms about paying over the odds for the 19-year-old, given he would solve two positional issues for Michael Carrick thanks to his ability to function as a left-back and central midfielder.

Chelsea are never shy about forking out large sums for young talents either, so Arsenal have every right to hold out for at least £50m and maybe even push for £60m to sanction a sale.

Lewis-Skelly has been on the books at Arsenal for 11 years and has played 75 times for the first team after coming through the youth system, scoring one goal and setting up six more in all competitions.

Despite links with Big Six rivals, Lewis-Skelly is expected to be involved when Arsenal face Como in Wednesday's final pre-season friendly.