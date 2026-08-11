Nottingham Forest transfer news: Ousmane Diomande saga ends as Ivory Coast international signs in €40m deal

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that they have signed Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande.

While Forest's interest in the Ivory Coast international has been known for a number of weeks, the East Midlands outfit have struggled to get a deal over the line.

That has been a consequence of the two clubs haggling over the finer details of the proposal, which was always going to be in the region of €40m (£34.19m).

Although it has not been disclosed how much will be paid up-front and in add-ons, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that the final fee is the aforementioned amount.

Diomande leaves the Portuguese giants having made a total of 132 appearances since January 2023, scoring seven goals.

Our fortress has been built, now it’s time to defend it. pic.twitter.com/HoxsTHFqJ5 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 11, 2026

Diomande speaks on Nottingham Forest transfer

Speaking to the club's official website, the 22-year-old - who has a contract until 2030 with the option of a further 12 months - said: "I am very happy to be here. It is a historic club, and it motivates me to join such a club.

"I believe we can achieve very good things this season and I am looking forward to meeting the players and head coach.

"I will give my best and all I can to help the team. I cannot wait to meet the supporters at the City Ground and together we can have a good season."

Meanwhile, chief football officer George Syrianos added: "We have been very clear on the profile of player we want to add to the squad, so we are excited to welcome Ousmane to the club.

"He has fantastic experience for a defender of his age. Playing a crucial role in title winning teams and going into the latter stages of the Champions League puts him in a great position to integrate well here at Forest.

"Ousmane is a powerful, commanding defender, and arrives here with a winning mentality. He shares the same ambition for success we have, and we are excited to see the impact he can have in a Forest shirt."

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Forest's Diomande deal could be one of the best deals of the summer

As with any player experiencing the Premier League for the first time, Diomande may require some bedding-in time at the City Ground.

At the same time, he is in line to feature in a back three alongside Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo.

On paper, all three could prove formidable in Oliver Glasner's system, and there are few clubs in the Premier League who can match Forest in that department when they are all fit.

With highly-rated Jair Cunha the first alternative and the quartet all being aged between 21 and 28, Forest look settled in that area of the pitch.

If Glasner can find the right balance going forward, Forest could mount a challenge for European qualification once again.