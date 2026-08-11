Arsenal transfer news: £47m-valued Vinicius Junior alternative 'responds' to 'big-money' offer

Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye has reportedly rejected a highly lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League heavyweights Al Hilal in favour of remaining in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old Senegal international has been the subject of intense speculation throughout the summer transfer window after seemingly turning down recent contract extension offers from the Toffees.

Al Hilal had identified the dynamic forward as a primary target and were fully prepared to hand him a substantial pay rise to move to the Middle East.

However, the Saudi club have now been forced to abandon their ambitious pursuit following a definitive decision from the player.

Ndiaye turns down "big money" Saudi move

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Ndiaye has firmly decided not to proceed with the proposed deal because he is determined to continue his career in the English top flight, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The respected journalist confirmed that the attacker said no to the move despite having "big money on the table" from the Saudi outfit.

The Toffees had not completely ruled out selling the highly rated forward this summer but will now be hoping to tie him down to improved terms.

Ndiaye - valued at €55m (£47m) by Transfermarkt — has scored 15 goals and made three assists in 65 Premier League appearances since arriving on Merseyside, and remains a crucial part of the squad.

Will Arsenal launch an official bid for Ndiaye?

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While a move to Saudi is now off the table, Ndiaye could still attract significant domestic interest before the transfer deadline.

Arsenal are believed to be closely monitoring his situation and have reportedly made preliminary enquiries about his availability as they seek attacking reinforcements.

The Premier League champions are currently scouring the market for alternatives after missing out on Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior earlier this summer.

Mikel Arteta is known to be a huge admirer of the versatile forward, who can operate effectively on either flank or directly through the middle.

A switch to North London would also satisfy Ndiaye's publicly stated desire to test himself in the Champions League over the coming years.