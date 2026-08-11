Myles Lewis-Skelly's true Arsenal feelings 'revealed' amid Man United, Chelsea transfer interest

Arsenal teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly reportedly has no desire to seek an exit from the Emirates Stadium amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 19-year-old's future has been in the spotlight during the summer window after he slipped from first to third-choice left-back in the space of a few months under Mikel Arteta.

Lewis-Skelly enjoyed an unexpected emergence for both club and country in 2024-25, but with Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori jostling for position in 2025-26, the 2006-born Hale End product made just five Premier League starts.

Lewis-Skelly was more of a first-XI regular in the Champions League with eight starting roles, including in the final against Paris Saint-Germain, taking the place of an exhausted Martin Zubimendi in midfield.

However, Bruno Guimaraes's addition and Hincapie's permanent signing has led to fears that Lewis-Skelly could fall even further down the pecking order in 2026-27, potentially necessitating a sale for the player's own good.

Myles Lewis-Skelly 'wants Arsenal stay' amid Man United, Chelsea talk

© Iconsport / PA Images/Azzuu

Reports emerged on Tuesday claiming that Lewis-Skelly had been offered to Man United and Chelsea, and Arsenal would be willing to let the versatile teenager depart for the right price.

Such a scenario will seemingly not come to fruition, though, as The Athletic reports that Lewis-Skelly wants to stay in North London and is 'fully focused' on winning Arteta's trust for the coming campaign.

Lewis-Skelly only signed a new five-year Arsenal deal last summer and is still believed to be happy at his boyhood club, who are also not actively trying to push him out of the door.

The England international joined the Hale End ranks in 2015 and has progressed to make 75 appearances for the first team, scoring one goal and setting up six more.

Lewis-Skelly has featured prominently as a midfielder during Arsenal's pre-season, which will conclude with the visit of Como to the Emirates on Wednesday evening.

Myles Lewis-Skelly stays, but who could leave Arsenal?

© Imago / IMAGO / Marcelo Machado de Melo / Fotoarena

So long as Lewis-Skelly is happy to stick around and fight for his spot, Arsenal have no reason to consider a sale, unless an interested party came forward with an offer they simply could not refuse - say £70m plus.

The 19-year-old showcases adaptability, fearlessness and an exceptional ability to win set-pieces for his side, all of which make him an invaluable asset to Arteta at either left-back or in midfield.

However, if Lewis-Skelly will not be sold for pure profit, Arsenal still need to raise funds from elsewhere, as the Gunners' net spend stands at -£103.9m thanks to just over £140m in signings and just under £40m in sales.

An attacking exodus could be on the cards, as Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson should be available for the right price, and the latter is believed to be in talks with a Championship club.

Ben White's future is not set in stone either, while juvenile goalkeeper Tommy Setford could be sent out on loan if Kepa Arrizabalaga stays.