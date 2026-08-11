Preview: Besiktas vs Hradec Kralove - prediction, team news, lineups

Besiktas welcome Hradec Kralove to Besiktas Park in Istanbul on Thursday for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League third qualifying round tie, holding a slender 1-0 advantage from last week's meeting in the Czech Republic.

The winner will advance to the playoff round, moving one step closer to a place in the Europa League league phase, while the loser will drop into Conference League qualifying.

Match preview

Besiktas head into the second leg in confident mood after Semih Kilicsoy's 80th-minute strike secured a narrow victory at FINEP Arena last week.

Vincenzo Italiano's side had to play the final stages with 10 men after Kassoum Ouattara was sent off in the 71st minute, but they held on for a valuable clean sheet and a first-leg advantage.

That result extended Besiktas' impressive defensive record in European qualifying, with the Turkish giants yet to concede across their three matches in the competition this season.

They had previously eliminated Danish side Midtjylland 3-0 on aggregate, winning both legs without conceding, and another clean sheet on Thursday would put Italiano's side firmly in control of the tie.

Besiktas also have the advantage of playing at home, where they defeated Midtjylland 1-0 in the previous round, and with the new Turkish Super Lig season not beginning until August 14, Italiano can also keep his focus firmly on completing the job in Europe.

Hradec Kralove, meanwhile, will be frustrated that they failed to take advantage of their opportunities in the opening leg.

The Czech side registered nine shots on target and created four big chances, but could not beat Alexander Nubel, who produced eight saves to keep Besiktas ahead.

David Horejs's side responded positively at the weekend, beating Banik Ostrava 2-1 in the Czech First League thanks to two goals from Tom Sloncik.

That victory leaves Hradec with seven points from their opening three league matches and should provide some confidence ahead of what promises to be a much tougher assignment in Istanbul.

However, the challenge is considerably greater this time, as Hradec must score in Istanbul against a Besiktas side that has yet to concede in European competition this season.

The Czech outfit are also attempting to reach the main stage of a UEFA competition for the first time since appearing in the 1995-96 Cup Winners' Cup, but their hopes are hanging by a thread.

Besiktas Europa League form:

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Besiktas form (all competitions):

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Hradec Kralove Europa League form:

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Hradec Kralove form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Besiktas have no fresh injury concerns following the first leg, although Ouattara is suspended after receiving two yellow cards before his dismissal.

Kilicsoy made a decisive impact after coming off the bench in the first leg, replacing Vaclav Cerny in the 76th minute before scoring the winner four minutes later, and could now be rewarded with a starting role.

Wilfred Ndidi also came off the bench last week, replacing Orkun Kokcu, and the Nigerian midfielder could be considered for a starting place in the second leg.

Hradec Kralove have a considerably longer injury list, with Tomas Wiesner and Jakub Kucera remaining sidelined with knee injuries, while Tomas Petrasek is dealing with a calf problem.

Adam Binar, Viktor Zentrich and Juraj Chvatal are also unavailable, while Adam Vlkanova remains doubtful as he continues to recover from illness.

Sloncik will be one of the visitors' main attacking threats after his brace against Banik Ostrava, with Mick van Buren and Ondrej Mihalik expected to provide support.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Murillo, Djalo, Topcu, Yilmaz; Ozcan; Cerny, Kokcu, Olaitan, Fakili; Oh

Hradec Kralove possible starting lineup:

Zadrazil; Cihak, Uhrincat, Cech; Ludvicek, Darida, Dancak, Horak; Sloncik, Van Buren, Mihalik

We say: Besiktas 2-0 Hradec Kralove

Besiktas' defensive strength has been one of the defining features of their European campaign so far, while their home advantage and greater individual quality should make them difficult for Hradec Kralove to overcome.

Hradec should provide a spirited challenge, particularly after their positive domestic result at the weekend, but the Black Eagles control and experience should eventually tell.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.