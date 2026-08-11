Preview: Universitatea Craiova vs KuPS - prediction, team news, lineups

Universitatea Craiova welcome KuPS to the Standionul Ion Oblemenco on Thursday evening for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League third qualifying round tie.

Following a first half Stefan Baiaram strike, Keltamusta’s Jaime Jose Moreno Ciorciari netted in the second period of last week’s first leg to set up a winner takes all clash in Craiova.

Match preview

Limiting KuPS to just one shot on target over the course of the encounter, Univ Craiova will be disappointed to have not taken a lead from the away leg, but will still be confident of progressing from the tie.

Although the club have only made it further than the third qualifying round on four prior occasions, Filipe Coelho’s men have been the most successful side in Alb-albastrii’s recent history, earning a first Superliga title for 35 years last season, which they will be eager to follow up with participation in the main Europa League campaign.

However, with just one win in their previous six matches, a period which included elimination from the Champions League qualification stages, Univ Craiova have endured a slow start to their 2025-26 campaign and currently sit sixth in the league table with six points, three behind table toppers FC Arges after only four matches.

If they are to rectify their recent woes and surpass a European qualification stage for the second time in as many seasons, beating Istanbul Basaksehir to book their place in the Conference League last year, Alb-albastrii will have to make history on Thursday evening by overcoming Finnish opposition for the first time.

© Imago / Fotostyk

Following a difficult contest last week in which they were starved of big chances, KuPS will be thankful that Moreno Ciorciari’s header midway through the second half keeps them firmly in the fight for Europa League qualification heading into their trip to Craiova.

Despite entering the competition’s qualification phase in five of the previous eight campaigns, Keltamusta are still yet to advance to the tournament finals, but after consecutive league triumphs the Finnish outfit will be increasingly confident that they can fill that void this season.

Although they dropped points at home to a struggling TPS Turku side on Sunday afternoon, Miika Nuutinen’s men are unbeaten in their previous 13 Veikkausliiga matches, putting them top of the table with 40 points and needing only four more to claim a third successive title.

Having not recorded a victory in any of their previous three encounters with Romanian sides, KuPS will be hoping that they can mirror their recent domestic success on the continent and build on their maiden European qualification achieved in last season’s Conference League.

Universitatea Craiova European form:

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D

Universitatea Craiova form (all competitions):

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L

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L

KuPS European form:

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L

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D

KuPS form (all competitions):

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W

L

W

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D

Team News

© Imago / Vlad Suheschi

Univ Craiova continue to be without goalkeeper Pavlo Isenko and midfielder Alexandru Iamandache who have both been vacant for a long period with knee injuries.

Although it is expected that the hosts will line up with a similar side to the one that started the first leg, it would be no surprise to see striker Assad Al Hamlawi given the nod following a return from injury last week.

After serving a one match league suspension against TPS Turku, Ghanian forward Bob Armah is expected to feature from the start for KuPS once again, completing a frontline that will almost certainly consist of both Joslyn Luyeye-Lutumba and Moreno Ciorciari too.

However, having both missed Sunday's clash, there is still no sign of an imminent return for either Samuel Pasanen or Jerry Voutilainen in the Keltamusta midfield.

Universitatea Craiova possible starting lineup:

Popescu; Rus, Stevanovic, Screciu; Mora, Cicaldau, Mekvabishvili, Bancu; Etim, Al Hamlawi, Baiaram

KuPS possible starting lineup:

Riihimaki; Puukko, Magassa, Adams, Antwi; Gasc, Jyry, Touray; Luyeye-Lutumba, Moreno Ciorciari, Armah

We say: Universitatea Craiova 2-0 KuPS

Whilst they have enjoyed far more success than their opposition in recent league endeavours, KuPS certainly go into Thursday's bout as underdogs to progress from the tie.

The Finnish side did well to fight back after falling behind last week, however we think Univ Craiova will have too much quality in forward areas for Miika Nuutinen's men this time around and book their spot in the final round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.