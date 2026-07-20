Preview: Levski Sofia vs Universitatea Craiova - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 20 Jul 2026 23:16

Levski Sofia will look to make home advantage count once again when they welcome Universitatea Craiova to Georgi Asparuhov Stadium for the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie on Wednesday evening.

The Bulgarian champions reached this stage with a 5-1 aggregate victory over Borac Banja Luka after an emphatic second-leg success in Sofia, while the Romanian title holders also progressed with a 5-1 triumph across both legs against Vitebsk following a narrow win in Craiova.

Match preview

Levski Sofia's dominance in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Borac came as little surprise after they had already been the better side in the opening 1-1 draw, where Armstrong Oko-Flex struck a second-half equaliser.

A 4-0 victory in last week's return fixture saw the Irish forward break the deadlock moments after the interval before Reinaldo netted twice and Juan Perea added the fourth, with the hosts converting all four of their shots on target from 14 attempts.

Three days later, Julio Velazquez's side opened their 2026-27 Bulgarian top-tier campaign with a 2-1 victory over Dunav Ruse, in an encounter where Kristian Dimitrov struck after 22 minutes and Akram Bouras doubled the lead before Denislav Minchev grabbed a late consolation.

That result left Levski Sofia top of the Parva Liga table ahead of Ludogorets on goals scored and marked the perfect start to the Blues’ title defence after ending a 17-year wait for the championship with a 27th top-flight crown last season.

Velazquez's men are now unbeaten in 10 matches across all competitions, including six competitive fixtures (W4, D2), with their last defeat coming in a 1-0 home reverse to Ludogorets on May 9

That remains Levski Sofia's only loss in 10 competitive home outings during 2026, with the other nine all ending in victory, while scoring multiple goals in six games during that period and having as many clean sheets in that stretch.

The Blues will hope those impressive numbers continue on Wednesday as they bid to move closer to a first Champions League main stage appearance since 2006-07, though they are without a win in the last four second qualifying round matches (D1, L3) of Europe’s elite club competition and have failed to score in each.

© Imago / sport pictures-Razvan Pasarica

Levski Sofia did not pick up any fresh injury concerns in last weekend's league win, though Stipe Vulikic, Asen Mitkov, Radoslav Kirilov and Mustapha Sangare remain unavailable dued to fitness issues.

Velazquez heavily rotated his squad at the weekend with seven changes from the side that defeated Borac, but most of those regular starters are expected to return.

Goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov should be restored between the posts, while Oliver Kamdem, Nikola Serafimov, Gasper Trdin and Serginho are also in line to return, with Bouras set to keep his place after an encouraging display.

Oko-Flex is expected to continue on the flank after scoring in consecutive Champions League outings, while Everton Bala and Reinaldo, who struck twice against Borac, should also start in attack.

Craiova boss Coelho also made several changes at the weekend and saw his substitutes make the difference, meaning Baiaram is expected to return to the starting lineup while Elisor pushes for his first start after scoring his first goal for the club.

The visitors will remain without goalkeeper Pavlo Isenko and Alexandru Iamandache as both players continue their recovery from injury.



Levski Sofia Champions League form:

D

W

Levski Sofia form (all competitions):

D

W

W

Universitatea Craiova Champions League form:

W

W

Universitatea Craiova form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Razvan Pasarica/SPORT PICTURES

Omonia have no fresh injury concerns following their friendly victory over Panetolikos, although defender Fotis Kitsos remains sidelined while recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in January.

The Nicosia club have strengthened their squad with the arrivals of Jaden Montnor and Kakoullis from Apollon Limassol, with the latter in contention to start after his brace last time out.

Fabiano is expected to continue in goal after starting each of the previous three pre-season matches, while Panagiotis Andreou could make way for Ioannis Kousoulos in midfield.

For Kairat, defender Aleksandr Martynovich and midfielder Jaakko Oksanen are expected to return after missing last weekend’s league victory at Atyrau through suspension.

With Oksanen likely to return in the middle of the park, Jorginho could move into the number 10 role behind Marc Gual, although Edmilson may retain his place up front after an impressive display at the weekend.

Levski Sofia possible starting lineup:

Vutsov; Kamdem, Dimitrov, Serafimov, Maicon; Serginho, Trdin, Bouras; Oko-Flex, Reinaldo, Bala

Universitatea Craiova possible starting lineup:

Popescu; Romanchuk, Stevanovic, Rus; Teles, Cicaldau, Mekvabishvili, Bancu; Etim, Al Hamlawi, Baiaram

We say: Levski Sofia 1-0 Universitatea Craiova

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs, leaving little historical evidence to assess, but recent form suggests another closely fought contest.

Levski Sofia have been extremely reliable at home, while Craiova have shown impressive defensive discipline on their travels with four clean sheets in their last six away outings, although the hosts may have just enough quality to edge a tight encounter in front of their supporters.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.