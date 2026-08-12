Arsenal transfer news: Gabriel Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri receive 'official offers' from European giant

Arsenal pair Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri allegedly receive official offers from Galatasaray.

While the Gunners are known to be in the market for fresh faces for their attack, speculation persists that at least one of their current crop could leave the Emirates Stadium.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Roma had initiated contact over a deal for Martinelli.

Meanwhile, a number of clubs have been linked with homegrown talent Nwaneri, who struggled for game time on loan at Marseille.

Nevertheless, according to Haluk Yurekli, who was speaking on the 343 Digital YouTube channel, Galatasaray are attempting to win the race for both players.

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Galatasaray make offers for Arsenal pair

Yurekli claims that the Super Lig champions have put forward official offers for the duo.

He said: "Nwaneri is one of Arsenal’s young attacking midfielders. He is 19-years-old and has many suitors from the Premier League.

"Galatasaray has submitted an official offer to Arsenal for Nwaneri, along with Martinelli."

Meanwhile, Sabah backs up the claims by saying that Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has given the green light for club officials to push for both signings.

That particularly reports suggests that Galatasaray are targeting loan deals, albeit with the Martinelli proposal including an option to buy.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

Would Arsenal part ways with both Martinelli, Nwaneri?

Even with Christos Tzolis moving to the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta lacks certainly and strength-in-depth with regards to his wide options.

While Bukayo Saka is a certain starter when fit, the likes of Martinelli, Tzolis, Noni Madueke and Max Dowman are not viewed in the same category.

Taking that into account, Arteta is unlikely to allow both Martinelli and Nwaneri to leave the club, unless he is able to find suitable alternatives.

Arteta may prefer to keep Martinelli, a result of the Brazil international featuring over 50 times in each of the last two seasons.

Gabriel Jesus is another versatile attacker who has been linked with an exit from the Premier League champions.