Man United transfer news: £45m Myles Lewis-Skelly 'rejection' leaves Michael Carrick with huge Luke Shaw and midfield problem

Manchester United are reported to have rejected the chance to sign Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal.

The summer transfer window is entering its final stretch, and the September 1 deadline is fast approaching for teams in England.

A number of clubs from the Premier League are still looking to strengthen in several areas, and the supposed availability of Lewis-Skelly could have solved problems for several sides.

The Arsenal teenager was reportedly offered by the Gunners to rivals like Manchester United and Chelsea, and the news came as a significant surprise.

However, a report from The Telegraph claims that both United and Chelsea have turned down the chance to sign £45m-rated Lewis-Skelly, and that will be a welcome relief to Gunners fans.

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Myles Lewis-Skelly transfer news: Perfect Luke Shaw replacement?

Regardless of the fact that a transfer to Old Trafford was never realistic, Lewis-Skelly would have solved a number of issues for the Red Devils.

The 19-year-old is already experienced enough to contribute significantly at the top level - the youngster started the Champions League final in May - and he would have been able to provide depth in both midfield and at left-back.

LUKE SHAW PREMIER LEAGUE STARTS BY SEASON (MAN UNITED) 2017-18: 8 2018-19: 29 2019-20: 20 2020-21: 30 2021-22: 19 2022-23: 30 2023-24: 12 2024-25: 4 2025-26: 38

Defender Luke Shaw has been far from his best for a long time, and he has rarely stayed fit enough to contribute to United, so it would not be surprising if he was phased out.

Patrick Dorgu could be an option to replace Shaw, though some reports have suggested that Michael Carrick sees the Danish international as a winger.

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Manchester United transfer news: Midfield dilemma at Old Trafford

Lewis-Skelly's long-term future is likely in midfield, and his ability to carry the ball out of pressure and to play passes between opposition lines would have made him a strong addition at Old Trafford.

United's supposed rejection comes as a surprise given they still need to sign a midfielder due to the fact they only have three options for two spots.

Kobbie Mainoo has never started more than 24 Premier League games, Youri Tielemans will be embarking upon his 14th season as a professional footballer - fuelling concerns about a potential decline - while Andrey Santos has started just 13 league matches in England in his career.

If Carrick's squad is not reinforced by another midfielder before deadline day on September 1, then United will almost certainly be underprepared for the 2026-27 season.