Preview: FC Midtjylland vs Bohemians - prediction, team news, lineups

With a mountain to climb in the second leg of their Conference League third qualifying round tie, Irish side Bohemians will travel to take on Denmark's FC Midtjylland at MCH Arena on Thursday.

The Wolves hold a 2-0 lead from last week's first leg, and the Bohs will be hard-pressed to overturn the deficit.

Match preview

Mike Tullberg's Midtjylland are regulars in UEFA competitions, and will be hoping to make the tournament proper, having fallen into the Conference League after being knocked out of the Europa League process following a 3-0 aggregate loss to Besiktas.

The Wolves made good on that expectation with victory in the first leg, triumphing 2-0 in Tallaght thanks to goals from Franculino and Valdemar Byskov.

That win marked a third in four games for Tullberg's side, who will be confident of reaching the playoff stage, further buoyed by their perfect start to the Danish Superliga campaign .

However, while Midtjylland are the favourites to progress this week, their record as hosts has been less than exemplary in recent months, considering they have won just two of their last 10 competitive games when playing as the home team - losing four and drawing four.

Additionally, the Wolves' clean sheet in the first leg was their first of the 2026-27 campaign, and it remains to be seen whether they can hold out against a desperate opponent on Thursday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Meanwhile, Alan Reynolds's Bohemians arrive for this clash on the back of a poor run of form, and it will take a minor miracle for them to defy the odds and reach the Conference League's playoff round.

Bohs scraped through to this stage by beating FK Ballkani on penalties following a 4-4 aggregate stalemate, winning the first leg of that tie 2-1 but losing the second 3-2 on July 30.

Reynolds's men may have shown grit to progress to the third round after that defeat, but it marked the beginning of a four-game winless run.

To make matters worse, Bohemians were downed 3-1 by relegation-threatened Waterford on Sunday, meaning they have now lost three of their last four matches, only avoiding defeat in a 1-1 draw with Galway United on August 2.

If Bohs' fans are looking for reason for optimism ahead of Thursday's showdown, then it is notable that the visitors have scored two or more goals in three of their five most recent league or European away outings, so perhaps a two-goal deficit is not insurmountable.

FC Midtjylland Conference League form:

FC Midtjylland form (all competitions):

Bohemians Conference League form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Nikola Krstic/Sportsfile

Midtjylland will be without centre-back Ousmane Diao, who is dealing with a foot injury, and left-back Victor Bak, who is closing in on a return to fitness but is likely to be sidelined on Thursday.

In their absence, Rasmus Kristensen and Mads Bech should be on hand to start at the heart of Tullberg's defence, flanked by full-backs Sofus Johannesen and Beni Junior.

The Wolves are also lighter up front than ideal this week, with attacking midfielder Edward Chilufya's down due to illness, while left winger Mikel Gogorza is recovering from a hip injury, and striker Junior Brumado is out for the season with a knee injury.

Filling the gaps, the hosts could continue with Friday Etim at centre-forward, and Franculino and Valdemar Byskov out wide.

As for Bohemians, they have a generally fit squad to choose from, so expect to see Douglas James-Taylor start up top, supported by Ross Tierney and Connor Parsons.

At the opposite end of the pitch, a back three of Cian Byrne, Patrick Hickey and Sam Todd are in line to operate in front of goalkeeper Paul Walters, with Darragh Power and Senan Mullen at wing-back.

FC Midtjylland possible starting lineup:

Olafsson; Johannesen, Kristensen, Bech, Junior; Billing, Bravo, Castillo; Franculino, Etim, Byskov

Bohemians possible starting lineup:

Walters; Byrne, Hickey, Todd; Power, Devoy, Flores, Mullen; Parsons, Tierney; James-Taylor

We say: FC Midtjylland 1-2 Bohemians (3-2 Agg.)

Midtjylland are the favourites to progress, and with a two-goal lead to defend, it would take a remarkable result for the Danish side to be eliminated.

However, Bohemians will be competitive despite their lacklustre form in recent weeks, and could push their hosts all the way on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.