Preview: Cruzeiro vs Flamengo - prediction, team news, lineups

Cruzeiro and Flamengo face off on Thursday at the Mineirao in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores last-16 tie.

This clash brings together two of Brazil's biggest clubs in a fixture steeped in Libertadores history, with contrasting group-stage campaigns setting the stage for another high-profile encounter.

Flamengo arrive with the best group-stage record, while Cruzeiro finished second in Group D and now look to use home advantage at the Mineirao to build a lead before the return leg at the Maracana.

Match preview

Cruzeiro reached the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 after finishing second in Group D with 11 points. Their qualification was sealed with a 4-0 victory over Barcelona de Guayaquil, highlighting a side capable of controlling matches when allowed space to attack. In the Brasileirao, a 3-1 win over Mirassol helped them prepare for the return to continental action.

Artur Jorge, however, faces significant selection problems. Fagner and Lucas Romero are suspended and will miss the first leg, while Gabriel Pec and Luis Sinisterra remain out through injury.

With fewer options, Matheus Pereira becomes even more important in the creative phase, and Gerson is set to play a key role in helping Cruzeiro beat the press without leaving the midfield exposed.

The Mineirao is one of Raposa's greatest assets. The backing of the home crowd could prove decisive in a fixture where even a slim lead might make a difference ahead of the trip to the Maracana.

For Artur Jorge, the challenge will be to balance attacking intent with defensive discipline against a side that finished the group stage with the competition's best attack.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Flamengo arrive at the Round of 16 after a dominant group-stage campaign, collecting 16 points from six matches with five wins, one draw, and 14 goals scored. Leonardo Jardim's side conceded just two goals, numbers that place the reigning champions firmly among this season's favourites.

However, Flamengo are still looking to regain rhythm after the World Cup break. In the Brasileirao, they drew with Sao Paulo and Internacional before beating Vitoria 2-0. Jardim has lost Vitao to injury and continues to monitor Alex Sandro's fitness, while Luiz Araujo remains sidelined. Leo Ortiz, meanwhile, is available again to strengthen the defence.

Despite these issues, Flamengo have match-winners throughout the squad. Arrascaeta and Carrascal can exploit space between Cruzeiro's lines, while Pedro provides a constant threat in the box. The return of Lucas Paqueta gives Jardim more options in midfield, though he is still working back to full fitness after his World Cup injury.

The first leg is likely to influence both teams' tactical approach. Cruzeiro know they must capitalise on home advantage without getting drawn into an open contest. Flamengo, with the comfort of a home second leg, may opt for a more controlled game, waiting patiently for opportunities to strike.

As a result, a balanced match with limited space and heightened focus on mistakes is likely. Both sides have enough attacking quality to prevent a stalemate, but the two-legged format should ensure a more cautious approach than in league play.

Cruzeiro Copa Libertadores form:

W

L

W

D

D

W

Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

Flamengo Copa Libertadores form:

W

W

D

W

W

W

Flamengo form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Cruzeiro are without two key players for the first leg: Fagner and Lucas Romero are suspended due to accumulated yellow cards in the group stage and will miss this match. Gabriel Pec and Luis Sinisterra remain sidelined with long-term injuries, limiting Artur Jorge's options.

Matheus Henrique is available for Libertadores action despite a domestic suspension. New signings Lucho Rodriguez, Wesley, and Joao Costa are all registered for the knockout phase. Wesley and Joao Costa featured against Mirassol, while Lucho awaits his debut.

Flamengo have lost Vitao for the tie after the centre-back suffered a thigh injury. Leo Ortiz is set to return alongside Leo Pereira in defence. Alex Sandro is a doubt after calf pain, while Luiz Araujo is still recovering from a knee problem.

The good news for Jardim is that Lucas Paqueta is available after recovering from his World Cup injury. De la Cruz is also eligible in the Libertadores following a domestic suspension. Flamengo must still manage the fitness of players returning from late World Cup duty, but the majority of the first-choice squad is available.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; William, Bruno, Marcelo, Rojas; Silva, Gerson, Pereira; Arroyo, Rodrigues, Jorge

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Royal, Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas; Pulgar, Jorginho, Arrascaeta; Carrascal, Pedro, Lino

We say: Cruzeiro 1-1 Flamengo

Cruzeiro have enough quality to hold their own at the Mineirao, especially with Matheus Pereira and Gerson on the pitch. The side also come into this tie off a 3-1 win over Mirassol and will be backed by a crowd used to big Libertadores occasions.

Flamengo, meanwhile, have enjoyed a stronger continental campaign and possess more match-winners. Recent absences, however, narrow that advantage, and the importance of the first leg should encourage caution. As a result, a 1-1 draw looks the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.