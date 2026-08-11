Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'open talks' over deal for £51m-rated USA international

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened talks with Monaco over a potential move for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last term, Spurs have been busy rebuilding their squad ahead of Roberto De Zerbi's first season in charge.

Tottenham have recruited a goalkeeper, three defenders and two central midfielders, with the focus now turning to the final third.

Spurs previously identified Balogun as a potential candidate to bolster their centre-forward options ahead of the 2026-27 season.

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Spurs open talks over Balogun move

According to L'Equipe, the north London club have now stepped up their interest in the USA international, opening talks with Monaco over a possible transfer.

The report claims that it will cost Spurs €60m (£51.3m) to sign a player who has two years left to run on his Monaco contract.

In addition to Spurs, Newcastle United is said to be among several Premier League clubs showing an interest in Balogun.

There is also interest from Spain, so Spurs will want to move quickly if they are to win the race for the striker's signature.

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Balogun's goalscoring exploits

Balogun came through the academy at Tottenham's arch-rivals Arsenal, but he left for Monaco in 2023 following a couple of loan spells and just 10 senior appearances for the Gunners.

The 25-year-old has honed his craft in the Principality, scoring 31 goals in 91 competitive matches, including 19 goals in 43 appearances last term.

Balogun went on to represent the USA at the 2026 World Cup, and he managed to impress on the grandest stage despite his tournament being overshadowed by the controversial decision to suspend his one-match ban for his red card in the Round of 32 against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The centre-forward finished the tournament with three goals and one assist in four appearances, including a brace in USA's opener against Paraguay.

At the age of 25, he could be given another chance to prove that he has the ability be a starting striker in the Premier League.