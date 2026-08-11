Barcola transfer latest: Luis Enrique addresses future of Arsenal, Liverpool-linked PSG star

PSG head coach Luis Enrique refused to be drawn on Bradley Barcola's future amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Barcola has emerged as a potential target for two Premier League heavyweights, including reigning champions Arsenal.

The Gunners view Barcola as a possible option after failing in their efforts to prise Vinicius Junior away from Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have made Barcola one of their top targets as they look to bolster a frontline that has lost the services of Reds legend Mohamed Salah.

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Enrique reluctant to discuss Barcola future

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Barcola has been included in PSG's squad for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup against Aston Villa in Salzburg.

Enrique was reluctant to comment on Barcola's future when he spoke to reporters in Tuesday's pre-match press conference.

The PSG boss said: "I don’t know, and I don’t want to speak about any player individually because it’s always when you ask things positively or negatively about a player. I stay focused on my team."

Enrique also refused to comment on PSG's reported pursuit of Spain's World Cup hero Ferran Torres.

"I don't talk about the transfer market, only about the players who are at PSG," Enrique added.

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Why is Barcola facing uncertain PSG future?

Barcola scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 49 competitive appearances last term, but he failed to start a game beyond the last 16 in PSG's triumphant Champions League campaign.

With Enrique able to call upon Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, there are no guarantees that Barcola will be a regular starter if he stays at PSG, especially as Maghnes Akliouche has been added to the club's attacking options.

A Premier League move could offer him the chance to become an important player in the biggest games, although PSG's asking price could block a potential exit.

The European champions are believed to be asking for as much as £145m to part ways with the 23-year-old winger.