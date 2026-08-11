Team News: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Contesting the 2026 UEFA Super Cup, Paris Saint-Germain will vie with Aston Villa on Wednesday evening, when the two sides meet in Salzburg.

Last season's Champions League and Europa League winners are set to lock horns in the Austrian city, with both aiming to lift the trophy for a second time, but post-World Cup fitness issues could potentially affect their chances.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the latest team news from either side.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Out: None

Doubtful: Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Hernandez, Warren Zaire-Emery (all fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Safonov; Boly, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Mbaye, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

ASTON VILLA

Out: Johan Manzambi (knee), Amadou Onana (ACL)

Doubtful: John McGinn (knee), Leon Bailey (muscular), Ezri Konsa, Emi Martinez, Ollie Watkins (all fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bizot; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Gomes, Kamara; Hemmings, Buendia, Garnacho; Watkins