How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Aston Villa: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for UEFA Super Cup final

Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are set to clash with Europa League winners Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique's Parisiens have played just two pre-season friendlies in preparation, most recently drawing 1-1 with Manchester United on Saturday.

As for Villa, they have won three of their six friendly fixtures, though the Lions lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich last Friday.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch PSG take on Villa in the Super Cup final.

What time does PSG vs. Aston Villa kick off?

This match kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday, August 12.

Where is PSG vs. Aston Villa being played?

PSG and Villa will travel to lock horns at Red Bull Arena, the home of Austrian Bundesliga side RB Salzburg.

How to watch PSG vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

This game will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via HBO Max if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Alternatively, TNT Sports is available as a standalone add-on for Amazon's Prime Video service.

Highlights

Game-changing events such as goals and red cards will be posted to the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, with highlights set to be uploaded by the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the night.

What is at stake for PSG and Aston Villa?

Having won back-to-back Champions League titles, this PSG contingent will be keen to bolster their legacy in midweek.

The Super Cup might seem insignificant compared to UEFA's premier club competition, but when looking back at the historical records, lifting the trophy in consecutive seasons would further the team's argument to be remembered as one of the greatest sides of the modern era.

Meanwhile, Villa have enjoyed a resurgence under Unai Emery, who has established the club as European regulars after a number of difficult seasons.

A Super Cup triumph against PSG would go down in their history as a landmark feat, adding to the Villans' Europa League crown from 2025-26.