Preview: Galatasaray vs Çorum Belediyespor - prediction, team news, lineups

Galatasaray begin the defence of their Turkish title against newly promoted Çorum Belediyespor at Rams Park on Friday, in a match that also opens the 2026-27 Trendyol Super Lig season.

The new campaign has officially been named the “Adnan Suvari Season” by the Turkish Football Federation, honouring the legendary Goztepe coach who became the first Turkish manager to lead a club to a European semi-final.

Match preview

Galatasaray enter the new season as reigning champions after edging Fenerbahce by three points last term to claim their 26th Super Lig title and further extend their record as Turkey's most successful club.

Victor Osimhen was central to that success, finishing as Galatasaray's leading league scorer with 15 goals and 22 across all competitions, while Baris Alper Yilmaz provided 11 assists to lead the division.

However, Okan Buruk's side have not enjoyed the ideal preparation for their title defence, winning just one of their five pre-season friendlies while losing three and drawing one.

That form will create some questions heading into Friday's opener, but Galatasaray have the perfect opportunity to put those concerns aside at Rams Park, where they were particularly dominant last season.

The champions collected 43 points at home and scored 46 goals, both league-leading figures, and their superior individual quality should give them a significant advantage against a Corum side playing their first-ever Super Lig fixture.

Galatasaray have also strengthened their squad with the arrival of Lesley Ugochukwu on loan from Burnley, although Mauro Icardi and Mario Lemina are among the notable departures during the summer.

© Iconsport / Ipp / Icon Sport

Corum, meanwhile, are entering unfamiliar territory after securing promotion to the top flight for the first time in the club's history.

They finished fourth in the regular Second Division season before overcoming 10-man Erokspor in the promotion playoff, completing a remarkable rise to the Super Lig.

The newcomers have made significant changes to their squad in preparation for the step up, with Brazilian goalkeeper Marcos Felipe, Romanian defender Andrei Borza and Turkey international Serdar Saatci among the new arrivals.

However, Corum could hardly have been handed a more difficult opening fixture. Travelling to the home of the reigning champions represents a major test for a side whose primary objective this season will be to avoid relegation.

Galatasaray should dominate possession and territory, while Corum are likely to defend in numbers and look for opportunities to counter through Mame Thiam and Jesus Ramirez.

The visitors' best hope may be to keep the game competitive during the opening stages, but the champions' attacking quality should eventually create enough opportunities to secure three points.

Galatasaray form (Club friendlies):

Çorum Belediyespor form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Galatasaray are expected to have a strong squad available for the opening fixture, with Wilfried Singo the only confirmed absentee as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Buruk is likely to retain Osimhen as his central striker, with the Nigerian having already found the net during pre-season in the 2-1 defeat to Villarreal.

Yilmaz and Yunus Akgun are expected to provide width, while Leroy Sane could also feature in the attacking line.

For Corum, several summer signings are in line to make their competitive debuts, including Marcos Felipe, Andrei Borza and Serdar Saatci.

Thiam should lead the attack, with Ramirez operating behind the striker and providing the main creative threat.

However, veteran defender Sinan Osmanoglu remains doubtful after picking up an injury in May.



Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Bardakci, Ayhan, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara; Yilmaz, Akgun, Sane; Osimhen

Çorum Belediyespor possible starting lineup:

Felipe; Sazdagi, Saatci, Smolcic, Borza; Ramadani, Karlsbakk; Abdulkareem, Ramirez, Rodriguez; Thiam

We say: Galatasaray 3-0 Çorum Belediyespor

Galatasaray's superior quality, home advantage and experience should prove decisive against a Corum side playing its first-ever Super Lig match.

The visitors may make life difficult for the champions during the opening stages, but Buruk's attacking options should eventually break through, with Osimhen and Sane among the players capable of making the difference.

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