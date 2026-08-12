Preview: Coventry City vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

Coventry City will round off their preparations for the 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a friendly against Ligue 1 outfit Monaco on Friday.

The Sky Blues will begin life back in the top flight with a trip to Arsenal on August 21, while Monaco will start their Ligue 1 season away to Le Havre on August 23.

Match preview

Coventry won the 2025-26 Championship to secure a return to the Premier League, with the Sky Blues back in the top flight of English football for the first time since 2000-01.

Frank Lampard's side have played three pre-season friendlies, opening their preparations for the new campaign with a 3-2 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

The Sky Blues then drew 0-0 with Northampton Town, before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Espanyol last time out, and they will now round off their pre-season against Monaco, before beginning life back in the Premier League away to the champions Arsenal on August 21.

Coventry have made six signings this summer, with the biggest of those, at least in terms of a transfer fee, proving to be Caleb Yirenkyi.

The Sky Blues will actually play three competitive matches before the end of August, as they have been drawn against Plymouth Argyle in the second round of the EFL Cup.

© Imago / IMAGO / Latin Sport Images

Monaco, meanwhile, have played five times during pre-season, opening their preparations for the new campaign with a 5-2 win over Saint Priest, before losing 2-0 to Sporting Lisbon.

The Ligue 1 side then drew 2-2 with Cercle Brugge before recording a 1-0 win over Getafe, and they then beat Liverpool 3-2 last time out - a statement result for the club.

Now under the management of Filipe Luis, Monaco will begin their 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign against Le Havre on August 23, before ending the month at home to Marseille.

The Red and Whites have made five signings this summer, with the biggest of those proving to be Matthis Abline from Nantes.

Monaco have lost some important players in this transfer window, meanwhile, including exits for Aladji Bamba - to Newcastle United - and Maghnes Akliouche - to Paris Saint-Germain.

Coventry City pre-season:

Monaco pre-season form:

Team News

© Imago

Ellis Simms netted 13 times in the Championship last season, and he was on the scoresheet against Espanyol last time out - the striker is likely to be among the starters for Coventry here.

There will also be a spot between the sticks for new signing Carl Rushworth, while Gustavo Hamer is expected to feature in midfield for the Premier League outfit.

Head coach Lampard will again make use of his squad, but it is likely that a number of the players will receive over an hour in what is Coventry's final pre-season fixture.

As for Monaco, the team could be unchanged from the one that took to the field for the first whistle against Liverpool last time out, including a start for Eric Dier.

Mike Biereth is likely to feature in the final third of the field, while there is also expected to be a spot in the attack for big-money arrival Abline.

Vanderson only played the opening 45 minutes against Liverpool, but the defender is available for selection here and should start.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Amenda, Kitching, Dasilva; Grimes, Hamer; Sakamoto, Thomas-Asante, Tchaouna; Simms

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Vanderson, Sane, Dier, Nazinho; Detourbet, Camara, Cabral, Golovin; Abline, Biereth

We say: Coventry City 1-2 Monaco

Monaco have been impressive during pre-season, and we are expecting the Ligue 1 outfit to post another victory in their clash with more Premier League opposition.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.