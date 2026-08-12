Tottenham transfer news: Spurs eye late 'hijack' for £30m forward amid new Savinho frustrations

Tottenham Hotspur could be ready to make a late move for a highly-rated young forward as their frustrations over Savinho continue.

Spurs are monitoring Lille attacker Matias Fernandez-Pardo, with Atletico Madrid already submitting an offer for the 21-year-old.

Roberto De Zerbi's side could now look to hijack the Spanish club's move as they search for more attacking options.

Spurs consider move for Matias Fernandez-Pardo

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

Atletico Madrid have made a £30 million bid for Fernandez-Pardo, but Spurs and Manchester City are also considering moves for the Belgian.

Lille are under no pressure to sell after securing a huge fee for Ayyoub Bouaddi, meaning Atletico's offer has not immediately been accepted.

Fernandez-Pardo is reportedly open to moving to Madrid, but the race remains wide open with Premier League interest increasing.

Tottenham's interest has emerged amid growing frustration over their pursuit of Savinho. Talks with City have been ongoing for weeks, but the Brazilian is becoming increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress.

That has encouraged Spurs to explore alternatives, with Fernandez-Pardo particularly attractive because of his versatility.

Is Matias Fernandez-Pardo better than Savinho?

© Imago / Every Second Media

That is difficult to say at this stage.

Savinho has already demonstrated his quality in the Premier League and at international level, while his explosive dribbling and ability to beat defenders would give Tottenham a proven difference-maker on the wing.

Fernandez-Pardo, meanwhile, offers something slightly different. His ability to play centrally, as well as from the left, could make him a more versatile option for De Zerbi, particularly if Spurs want to rotate their attacking positions.

However, Savinho has already shown what he can do at the highest level, whereas the Belgian international remains an exciting prospect who would still need to prove himself in the Premier League.

For Spurs, the decision should ultimately depend on what De Zerbi wants from his attack.

If they can land Savinho, he remains the more obvious statement signing, but if City's stance continues to frustrate them, Fernandez-Pardo could be an excellent alternative at roughly half the potential cost.