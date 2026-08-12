Liverpool transfer news: Reds hold shock 'talks' over signing £75m winger also wanted by Arsenal

Liverpool have made a surprise move for one of Everton’s most important attacking players as they continue searching for a new winger.

The Reds have reportedly held talks with Iliman Ndiaye’s representatives, despite the Senegal international also attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

The development could also offer an insight into Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool consider surprise Iliman Ndiaye move

© Imago / Sportsphoto

According to new reports, Liverpool are among the clubs to have held discussions with Ndiaye’s camp as interest in the Everton winger continues to grow.

The 26-year-old has decided against pursuing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and remains keen to continue playing at the highest level.

Everton are understood to value Ndiaye at around £75 million, although no club-to-club discussions have taken place with Liverpool at this stage.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also admirers, with the Gunners having explored Ndiaye as a possible alternative to Vinicius Junior.

What does this mean for Liverpool's pursuit of Bradley Barcola?

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport

The timing is certainly interesting.

Barcola remains Liverpool’s top target to replace Mohamed Salah, but progress on that deal appears to have slowed despite reports of a deal being agreed.

That could explain why Ndiaye has suddenly emerged as an alternative.

Liverpool may simply be exploring their options while also putting pressure on PSG to lower their demands for Barcola. Ndiaye is Premier League proven and would immediately add pace, versatility and individual quality to Iraola’s attack.

However, it seems highly unlikely Liverpool would sign both players. Paying around £75 million for Ndiaye before also completing a major Barcola deal in the region of £110 million would be an enormous investment in one position.

More importantly, Everton would surely demand an extra premium to sell one of their stars to their biggest local rivals.

For now, Barcola remains the more likely arrival, but Liverpool’s talks with Ndiaye suggest the Reds are not prepared to sit around waiting for PSG indefinitely.