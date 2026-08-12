Chelsea transfer news: Blues blow as Benfica 'target' Championship star in €20m deal

Benfica are seemingly prepared to end their interest in Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo to target Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

New boss Marco Silva is in the market to sign a new centre-back after Antonio Silva joined Bournemouth.

A report earlier this week claimed that the Portuguese was keen to reunite with Adarabioyo, a player who he worked with at Fulham.

Chelsea are interested in cashing in on Adarabioyo, a consequence of signing him on a free transfer in 2024 and having the chance to generate pure profit on any deal.

However, as per Record, Benfica are seemingly ready to move in a different direction.

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Benfica target big-money Harwood-Bellis transfer

The report claims that the Primeira Liga giants are prepared to pay €20m (£17.07m) to sign Harwood-Bellis.

While Southampton are seemingly yet to offer any response, they may choose to consider any bids of that size for a player who has two years left on his contract.

He has contributed 12 goals and seven assists from 132 appearances in all competitions, while he made 43 Championship outings during 2025-26.

Harwood-Bellis's stance on the interest is unclear, but there is the natural temptation of playing in a major European league and continental football.

Despite his status as an England international, the 24-year-old has only made 34 Premier League appearances in his career.

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What will Southampton's stance be over Harwood-Bellis sale?

After the controversy of spygate and being docked four points for the start of the new Championship campaign, Southampton are attempting to put on a united front.

The £30m sale of Shea Charles to Fulham means that they are under no pressure to cash in on Harwood-Bellis.

Harwood-Bellis's stance may prove pivotal, with the defender potentially torn over whether to give Southampton one more season to try to get the club back in the Premier League.

Southampton may also be of the opinion that they can generate a bigger fee from a Premier League club.