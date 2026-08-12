Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

The 2026-27 Championship campaign gets underway on Friday as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Blackburn Rovers at Molineux.

Both of these clubs got their seasons underway with victories in the EFL Cup first round last week.

Match preview

While Wolves fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the club's lack of activity in the transfer market, they will be more encouraged by their team's performance against Port Vale last Friday.

Cesar Peixoto witnessed his side cruise to a 3-0 victory over their League Two opponents in front of more than 21,000 supporters at Molineux.

Attracting that crowd suggests that Wolves' fanbase are invested in a potential promotion bid after such a dismal season in the Premier League, where they won just three games.

Peixoto has plenty of work ahead to convince supporters that he is the right man for the job, yet five clean sheets have been kept in seven matches across pre-season friendlies and the EFL Cup opener.

Wolves still need a new goalkeeper, central midfielder and another versatile attacker, and to part ways with foreign players in order to ease their issues meeting the EFL matchday squad registration rules.

Nevertheless, with the likes of Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez in the squad, there is optimism that Wolves can make a positive impression in the Championship.

© Imago

Despite Wolves being favourites for this game, Blackburn have also enjoyed a strong summer under Tony Mowbray.

Although there was a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on July 22, Blackburn have a notable 2-0 win over Strasbourg on their record.

In total, two wins and three draws came from six friendlies, before Rovers staged a late comeback against Burton to prevail by a 2-1 scoreline.

Tony Mowbray will have been delighted by his team's fitness levels at the Pirelli Stadium, while he added a third new player to his squad this week as former Ipswich Town star Sam Morsy was signed to strengthen the midfield.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (all competitions):

Blackburn Rovers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IPS

Barring any fitness issues, Peixoto is likely to select the same Wolves XI from the game with Port Vale.

Although the likes of Ladislav Krejci and Raul Jimenez made substitute appearances in that fixture, they are still behind the rest of the group in terms of fitness.

Tommy Doyle is a potential alternative for Marshall Munetsi in the engine room, but new signing Rafiki Said remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Jayden Fevrier and Andri Gudjohnsen are both options to come in the Blackburn final third after their goals versus Burton.

Morsy should be named on the substitutes' bench having earned minutes over pre-season with the PFA free agents squad.

Sidnei Tavares could feature in midfield after being unwell in the week before the Burton game led to him only being selected among the replacements.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bentley; Trippier, Mosquera, T Gomes, H Bueno; Andre, Munetsi; R Gomes, Lopez, Mane; Armstrong

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Alebiosu, Atcheson, McLoughlin, Pickering; Forshaw, Tavares; Morishita, Cantwell, Fevrier; Gudjohnsen

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

With Blackburn having earned a hard-fought win at Burton, they will back themselves to test Wolves and relish the tag of underdogs. However, we feel that Wolves will eventually grind Rovers down, earning all three points with a goal during the final stages.

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