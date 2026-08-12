Barcelona, Man United could be made to regret summer 'decision' as both pass chance to sign 26-year-old

Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly come to an agreement with Besiktas over a three-year contract, with the striker set to travel to Turkey on Wednesday to complete a move.

The Serbia international left Juventus at the end of June, having been unable to come to an agreement with the Italian outfit over a contract extension.

Manchester United and Barcelona have been linked with the 26-year-old, who scored 68 goals and registered 16 assists in 168 appearances for Juventus in all competitions.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Vlahovic has now come to an agreement with Besiktas over a three-year contract.

The forward will reportedly travel to Turkey on Wednesday for a medical, with an announcement from the Istanbul outfit set to arrive in the near future.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Vlahovic 'agrees contract' with Besiktas

Vlahovic scored 49 goals and registered eight assists in 108 appearances for Fiorentina before making the move to Juventus.

The Serbian, not too long ago, was regarded as one of the best strikers in world football, and he managed 10 goals and two assists in 23 outings for the Old Lady last term despite some injury issues.

Vlahovic had allegedly given priority to Barcelona, but the Catalan outfit decided against placing a contract on the table.

Robert Lewandowski has already left Camp Nou this summer, while Ferran Torres is seemingly closing in on a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

© Imago

Barcelona, Man United have both been linked with Vlahovic

As a result, Vlahovic would have been an ideal signing for the La Liga champions, as players of his quality do not often become available on free transfers.

Man United are also hoping to add another forward to their squad before this summer's transfer window closes for business.

Benjamin Sesko has been out since the end of last season with a shin injury, while Joshua Zirkzee could leave before the end of the summer market.

The Red Devils are believed to have been admirers of Vlahovic, but the club have left it too late, missing out on the chance to sign the Serbian on a free transfer.