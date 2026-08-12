Manchester United transfer news: Rashford 'wants exit' and refuses to stay

Marcus Rashford dominates the sporting headlines, with his future at Old Trafford remaining completely uncertain.

Manager Ruben Amorim dropped him from the squad at the end of 2024 due to a poor attitude in training and an inability to follow tactical instructions. The 28-year-old forward subsequently joined Aston Villa on loan in February 2025, where he returned to form under Unai Emery.

He then spent the whole of the 2025-26 season at Barcelona, reaching an even higher level. The England international helped Hansi Flick's side win LaLiga, contributing an impressive 28 goal involvements across all competitions.

In the Champions League, he registered five goals and added four assists. His remarkable season appeared to be heading towards a permanent transfer, but the Catalan giants surprisingly decided not to pay £26m for his signature.

Carrick open to Rashford return

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The player therefore had to reassess his summer options. Media reports have widely linked him with a move to Turkey, Germany, Italy or Saudi Arabia. Several Premier League clubs are also keen to sign him before the September transfer deadline. Fans' attention has now turned to manager Michael Carrick.

The England boss appears to welcome the winger back into the fold with open arms following his return to training.

'This week we have the full squad in Dublin. We fly straight there and spend a few days together with the whole group back together. Marcus is part of that,' the manager said. There is a strong chance the player could be fully reintegrated.

That chance has grown further with the allocation of the number 14 shirt, a move that carries significant symbolic weight in terms of trust. The winger could solve the problematic left flank or offer an attacking alternative to Benjamin Sesko through the middle.

The England star could feature against newly promoted Hull City on the opening Saturday of the new Premier League season, which begins on 22 August.

However, until the transfer window closes at the start of next month, the player's future will remain unclear.

Rashford still prefers a fresh start elsewhere

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According to The Mirror, the forward prefers to leave and is looking to reignite his career at a completely different club following a difficult 18 months at his current one.

The report states there is believed to be significant bad blood between him and his parent club. He knows he still has time this summer to negotiate a suitable move elsewhere.

His current contract expires in 2028, giving him two options: he could let the deal run down and leave for free, or use the upcoming season to attract attention in the hope of securing his dream move in 2027.

Time will tell whether he leaves his parent club for good, or attempts to rediscover his once-electric form under a new manager, despite clearly favouring the exit route mentioned above.