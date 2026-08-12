Man United transfer news: Scholes admits fans 'would like' shock centre-back pick

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has suggested the club could strengthen this transfer window by signing a 'cult hero' defender from a Premier League rival.

The England legend was discussing the Red Devils' transfer plans on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast when he identified defence as an area still lacking depth under Michael Carrick. According to Scholes, Cristian Romero, of Tottenham Hotspur, would fit perfectly.

'He seems like a bit of a cult hero defender, really. I know it might sound strange, but I think the fans at Old Trafford would like him,' Scholes said.

The former player described Romero as a 'nutcase' and an 'absolute clown', as well as 'a very good defender that does some stupid things'. Despite the mixed assessment, the praise ultimately won out. 'I like him. There's a bit of something about him,' the icon added.

Scholes believes Carrick's calmness could tame Romero

© Imago / APL

Scholes does not see those traits as too complicated for United to manage. He pointed out that having someone like Carrick, 'who is very calm and relaxed', to handle the centre-back would help.

There is currently no indication or rumour that Manchester United want to bring Romero into the squad. Should that change, the Red Devils would not find it easy to complete a deal, given the player is close to swapping London for Madrid.

At 28, the centre-back is set to become the latest Argentine to join Diego Simeone's squad at Atletico Madrid. Signing Romero is one of the Colchoneros' priorities in the current transfer window, and could also help persuade Julian Alvarez to stay at the club.

The English press has reported that Atletico Madrid would be willing to pay £34m to Tottenham Hotspur to seal the deal. That fee was another reason for Scholes to describe the investment as well justified.

'There's definitely something about him... He's won the Europa League with Spurs, he's won a World Cup, two Copa Americas,' he said. 'There's definitely something about him, and he's cheap, £30-40million.'

Cuti Romero made 23 Premier League appearances in 2025-26, registering 58 tackles, 30 interceptions, 14 blocks and 155 duels won. In attack, he added four goals and one assist.

Manchester United's centre-back options remain a concern

© Imago / Mark Cosgrove / News Images

Carrick's current list of centre-backs at Manchester United includes Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven and Harry Maguire, though Scholes expressed concern over fitness issues and inexperience.

Martinez and De Ligt are both currently in the treatment room, while Yoro and Heaven, aged 20 and 19 respectively, remain very young. 'I think centre-half is probably the biggest area that needs addressing. You need to have centre-halves that are reliable for the Premier League,' the legend said.