'There is no way Vinicius Junior is leaving Real Madrid to go to Arsenal' - Chelsea legend mocks Gunners after Vinicius stays put

The saga surrounding Vinicius Junior's future has come to an end, with the forward extending his contract with Real Madrid until June 2032. The outcome was far from celebrated at Arsenal, who had shown significant interest in signing the number seven this transfer window.

The Gunners' rivals, on the other hand, have welcomed the news, some even mocking the failed pursuit by the current Premier League champions. That was the case for John Obi Mikel, a Chelsea legend, who shared his thoughts on the saga during an episode of The Obi One Podcast.

The former midfielder recalled never believing Vinicius would swap the Santiago Bernabeu for the Emirates Stadium, despite the frenzy the possibility generated. 'I don't know what the Arsenal fans were expecting,' he said.

'There is no way Vinicius Junior is leaving Real Madrid to go to Arsenal, a club that has won one title in 22 years,' the former player added. 'This guy wins titles; he's won lots of titles at Real Madrid.'

Mikel believes Vinicius 'used' Arsenal's interest

© Iconsport / Fernando Vazquez / Alamy Live News

Mikel suggested Arsenal had effectively been used in the negotiations, allowing Vinicius to secure a better contract from Real Madrid. The saga surrounding the Brazilian's renewal with the Spanish giants began last year, though the player's financial demands remained the main sticking point.

Money issues continued to hold up talks this window, with the star determined to earn €30m (£25,5m) per year. Arsenal entered the picture, began closely following the situation and dreamed of pulling off the biggest transfer in Premier League history.

However, to Arsenal's frustration, Real Madrid and Vinicius reaffirmed their commitment last week, with the financial terms not disclosed. Mikel also argued that the north London club still cannot be placed among 'the big boys' of European football.

Mikel questions Arsenal's standing among Europe's elite

© Imago / Sportimage

'You win the league after 22 years and then you all of a sudden think: that's it, you've arrived, you're one of the big boys again. No, you're not,' the Chelsea idol said.

'He wants to win titles season after season, the Champions League, LaLiga, competing year after year and winning those titles. He's tasted what it feels like winning the Champions League, Arsenal have never won the Champions League. Zero. You expect a player who has won the Champions League with Real Madrid to leave that?'

A potential move for the Brazilian to the Gunners would have helped manager Mikel Arteta resolve any doubts over his undisputed left-wing starter. Leandro Trossard was the main option in that position last season before leaving the club this window to join Besiktas.

The Belgian's departure was replaced by the signing of Greek forward Christos Tzolis, with Gabriel Martinelli also among the options. The Brazilian's performances in the 2025-26 Premier League, however, were widely questioned in England.