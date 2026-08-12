Preview: Monza vs Avellino - prediction, team news, lineups

Ahead of next week's top-flight return, Monza will welcome Avellino to U-Power Stadium for a first-round Coppa Italia tie on Friday.

While the Biancorossi were promoted back to Serie A last term, their Campanian counterparts missed out and will soon kick off another second-tier campaign.

Match preview

Blessed with one of Serie B's strongest squads, Monza made it straight back to Italy's top flight at the first attempt last season, ultimately going up through the playoffs.

Though they drew 2-2 on aggregate with Catanzaro in the final, their superior league finish of third place secured the one remaining spot behind Venezia and Frosinone.

However, head coach Paolo Bianco was then moved aside, subsequently taking a new role at Pisa, with ex-Roma and Southampton boss Ivan Juric brought in to replace him.

Soon set to start their Serie A comeback with perhaps the toughest possible fixture - away to Scudetto holders Inter Milan - Monza must first play host in the Coppa Italia.

After winning most of their matches in pre-season, including an eye-catching victory over Turkish giants Galatasaray, the Biancorossi will now welcome Avellino.

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Both sides won 2-1 at home during last season's Serie B campaign, with Patrick Cutrone and Monza captain Matteo Pessina both scoring in February, when the pair most recently met.

Avellino eventually missed out on joining Monza in Serie A, but their first year after winning promotion from Serie C still exceeded most expectations.

After finishing eighth, ahead of several bigger clubs, they were eliminated in the first playoff round by eventual finalists Catanzaro.

The Biancoverdi had kicked off that campaign inauspiciously, by losing in the Coppa Italia's preliminary round to little Audace Cerignola.

Now, they hope to avoid another early cup exit under new management: World Cup winner Alessandro Nesta, who was in charge for most of Monza's relegation season and will meet his former club this weekend.

Monza pre-season form:

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Avellino pre-season form:

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Team News

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Preparing for the upcoming league season, Monza have been busy in the transfer market, so new signings such as Portugal Under-20s international Gustavo Varela could feature on Friday.

Furthermore, Inter midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro and Southampton winger Jay Robinson have both joined on loan.

Juric may not name his strongest possible XI, preferring to focus on next week's trip to San Siro, but captain Pessina should still run the hosts' engine room.

Meanwhile, Avellino will be skippered by Greek midfielder Dimitris Sounas; he could be partnered by Luca Di Maggio, who scored against both Torino and Lazio in the Biancoverdi's final summer friendlies.

Daniel Fila, recently signed on loan from Venezia, is favourite to start up front, though ex-Monza man Andrea Favilli is another contender.

Monza possible starting lineup:

Thiam; Kouadio, Delli Carri, Carboni; Birindelli, Akinsanmiro, Pessina, Mangas; Colpani, Mota; Cutrone

Avellino possible starting lineup:

Martinelli; Cancellotti, Simic, Izzo, Moruzzi; Sounas, Palumbo, Di Maggio; Russo, Biasci; Fila

We say: Monza 2-0 Avellino

With the bracket already set, Friday's winner will meet either Torino or Carrarese in the second round early next month.

While both teams have one eye on the start of their league campaign, Monza must be considered strong favourites by virtue of having home advantage and superior squad depth.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.