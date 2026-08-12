Barcelona transfer news: Agent confirms Blaugrana interest in Ronald Araujo replacement

Barcelona are "interested" in signing Real Betis defender Natan during this summer's transfer window, according to the Brazilian's agent Andre Cury.

Natan spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Real Betis from Napoli before completing a permanent move to the Seville outfit in the summer of 2025.

The 25-year-old has made 97 appearances for Real Betis, scoring twice and registering three assists, including 45 outings in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Brazilian has another four years left to run on his deal in Seville, but there is currently speculation surrounding his future.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona "interested" in summer move for Natan

Natan's agent Cury has claimed that Barcelona are "interested" in his client, although there has not yet been any official movement from Hansi Flick's team.

"It is true that Barcelona are interested in signing Natan, but we have not received any official offer yet," Cury Erem News.

“Barcelona haven’t spoken to me, but they have spoken to the Real Betis board about their interest in signing Natan this summer. If Betis receive a good offer, I think he could leave."

Natan played six times in the Champions League during his time at Napoli, while he has also gained Europa League and Conference League experience at Real Betis.

The defender has now featured on 64 occasions in La Liga, scoring once and providing one assist, and he is viewed as one of the best centre-backs in Spain's top flight outside of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

© Imago

Barcelona are looking to replace Araujo this summer

Barcelona are expected to move for a new centre-back before end of the transfer window, having allowed Ronald Araujo to make the move to Liverpool on loan.

Pau Cubarsi, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Martin and Eric Garcia are Barcelona's options in the middle of their defence, while Jules Kounde is also capable of featuring in that area.

However, it is understood that Flick's team want to bring in another centre-back before this summer's transfer window closes for business.

Barcelona have made three signings so far this summer, boosting their squad with the arrivals of Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Jesse Bisiwu.