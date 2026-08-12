Leeds vs. Man United: Red Devils to be missing 27-year-old for pre-season clash due to 'injury issue'

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount will reportedly be unavailable when the Red Devils face Leeds United in Wednesday's pre-season friendly at Croke Park.

Mount was forced off in the first half of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain after taking a heavy kick to his foot.

"He got kicked. We just wanted to be careful and look after him. We've been lucky with injuries so far, so we wanted to be careful," Man United head coach Michael Carrick told VG after the clash with the European champions.

Mount was seen walking freely after the match, but according to BBC Sport, the playmaker has not yet trained during Man United's camp in the Republic of Ireland.

As a result, the 27-year-old is set to be absent when the 20-time English champions continue their pre-season against Premier League rivals Leeds.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Mount 'set' to miss pre-season clash vs. Leeds

Mount has excelled in pre-season operating in central midfield, but the Englishman has now suffered another injury blow which could see him miss the remainder of pre-season.

Man United will round off their preparations for the new campaign against AC Milan on Saturday, before beginning their 2026-27 Premier League season against Hull City on August 22.

Mount has struggled with a whole host of fitness issues since making the move to the 20-time English champions in the summer of 2023.

The midfielder has only made 72 appearances for Man United across three campaigns, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in the process.

Man United vs. Leeds Friendly Match Preview

Will Mount be absent for the start of the season?

There has been no official update from Man United since Carrick spoke after the draw with PSG, but the fact that Mount has not trained since suffering the issue is far from ideal.

It remains to be seen whether Mount is able to return against Milan on Saturday, but if the playmaker is again missing, there will be concerns over his availability for the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Mount has been one of Man United's best performers during pre-season, benefitting from his absence from England's 2026 World Cup squad to impress this summer.