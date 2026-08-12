Transfer news and rumours today: Crystal Palace fail with stunning £43m bid for midfielder, In-demand Aston Villa trio missing vs. PSG

Crystal Palace have reportedly failed with a £43m bid for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Camara's future, with Liverpool believed to be among the 22-year-old's admirers, but it is understood that Palace have already submitted a bid.

According to Football Insider, the Eagles presented a £43m offer to Monaco for Camara, but the Ligue 1 outfit rejected the bid for the 22-year-old.

The report claims that Manchester United and Chelsea are also considering late moves, which has seen Monaco increase their asking price.

Camara has made 71 appearances for Monaco over the last two campaigns, including 32 outings in all competitions during the 2025-26 season.

Palace will be able to offer Europa League football to new signings this summer following their success in the 2025-26 Conference League.

However, the Eagles will seemingly find it difficult to secure a deal for Camara given the interest in his services from Champions League clubs.

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Have Villa dropped hint on futures of Watkins, Konsa, Martinez?

Meanwhile, Aston Villa trio Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Emiliano Martinez have been left out of the squad for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain.

All three players have been linked with moves away from Villa Park this summer.

However, head coach Unai Emery has insisted that their absence against PSG is due to their involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

“They are not here because they finished the season on July 19 and I gave them four weeks to rest and it is completely necessary,” Emery told reporters.

“Of course, if they were here, maybe we will have many more chances, but at the same time, I think PSG will be in same situation as us. We will prepare the game with players, even some young players, like we started with four weeks ago. Of course they are favourites.”

Arsenal and Liverpool are both being linked with Konsa, Watkins is thought to be wanted by teams in Turkey, while Juventus are believed to be keen on Martinez.

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Sevilla 'in talks' over move for Forest attacker Kalimuendo

Elsewhere, Sevilla are reportedly in discussions with Nottingham Forest over a move for attacker Arnaud Kalimuendo before the end of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old scored twice in 14 appearances for Forest in the first half of last season before making the move to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in January.

The forward managed six goals and one assist in 19 appearances for the Bundesliga club, but the move did not become permanent.

According to Football Insider, Sevilla are looking to sign Kalimuendo on loan for the 2026-27 campaign, with the option to bring him to Estadio Ramon permanently next summer.

The report claims that Forest would want £30m to sell the Frenchman in this transfer window.